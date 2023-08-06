5 chilling details about Miya Marcano's death

Orlando college student Miya Marcano's shocking murder case will be covered in detail in the much-awaited true crime docuseries #TextMeWhenYouGetHome. The show is all set to arrive on Lifetime on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"#TextMeWhenYouGetHome became a worldwide movement following the 2021 death of Sarah Everard in the U.K. The hashtag sparked global awareness, anger and a conversation around the vulnerability and lack of safety women feel while in public alone. In this true-crime docuseries, each episode follows the case of a woman who has been abducted, harmed, or even murdered by someone on what was an otherwise average day in her life."

It further states:

"These stories are told through interviews, re-creations, texts, phone records and other digital breadcrumbs that authorities used to solve the case. Unfolding as a whodunnit, all suspects are explored until the actual perpetrator is caught. In several episodes, survivors of these harrowing sagas tell their stories in their own words."

Each and every incident that preceded and followed Marcano's strange death will be discussed in the show in order to provide the audience with an accurate picture of what happened. The docuseries will also include multiple conversations with Marcano's loved ones as well as archival footage.

5 things to know about Miya Marcano's murder case

1) Miya Marcano went missing in September of 2021

On September 24, 2021, Miya Marcano had made plans to travel to Fort Lauderdale and visit her family and relatives. However, the family became anxious when they couldn't reach her via text or phone throughout the day.

Sources reveal that her concerned family visited the apartment where she was residing. Upon entering, they found Miya's apartment in disarray and were particularly frightened upon seeing blood stains and a tool kit on her bedroom floor.

There appeared to have been a "scuffle," and when Miya was nowhere to be found, they immediately called the police to report her missing at around 3:52 am on September 25, 2023. It was then that the police informed the family that Miya hadn't boarded the flight in the first place.

2) Miya's body was found a week later

During the investigation that followed Miya's disappearance, the police majorly focused on the area surrounding her Orlando apartment to find her body. They had received multiple tips from the locals for months who lived near the area, and, ultimately, one tip led authorities to a location, 17 to 18 kilometers from the apartment, where they finally discovered her on October 2, 2021.

According to Fox 35, Miya's body had been mutilated when it was discovered. Black duct tape had been used to bind her hands and feet and to cover her mouth, indicating that Miya had been abducted. In addition, her belongings had been scattered around the location.

3) The manner of her death was ruled to be a homicide

Miya's body had undergone complete skeletonization when it was discovered. This fact made it almost impossible for forensic examiners to point to any conclusive cause of death. Even the autopsy report of the body could not help the examiners determine any of the injuries Miya had sustained.

However, taking into account the suspicions regarding her disappearance and the possibility of her having been abducted, police released a statement to news outlets the same day, citing that the manner of her death had officially been ruled a homicide.

According to Fox 35, these claims were later confirmed in autopsy reports that were conducted in the following months and shockingly, it had also been revealed that Miya had been s*xually assaulted.

4) Armando Manuel Caballero was the prime suspect in the case

Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance worker at Miya's apartment, had shown romantic interest in the victim, according to numerous witnesses that police had consulted. However, according to her friends and family, Miya was uninterested and had previously turned down his advances.

Caballero became the prime suspect in the case as he had was the only one with the motive and means to commit the crime.

According to 10 Tampa Bay, on September 26, 2021, a day after Marcano had been reported missing, Armando Manuel Cabellero had been called in for interrogation by the police. Cabellero maintained his innocence despite being subjected to prolonged questioning, asserting that he did not know Miya well and had nothing to do with her death.

Caballero even went so far as to reveal that he had seen Miya Marcano coming out of her apartment on the day of her disappearance at around 3 pm.

5) Armando Manuel Caballero committed suicide

Tragically, Armando committed suicide on September 27, 2021, just a day after his interrogation, putting an end to the probe indefinitely. Authorities believe that he did it because he was guilty of killing Miya Marcano, and is still suspected as the only person who could have done it.

Orange County Sheriff's Department revealed to 10 Tampa Bay that while the case could not be labeled as solved, they believe that Caballero was the one responsible for the murder and assault, given his past criminal record.

