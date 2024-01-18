5 details about Tyrone Hassel's murder

The re-airing of the latest episode of Murder Tapes on Investigation Discovery covered the brutal murder of Tyrone Hassel III, a Sergeant in the Army, who was shot to death brutally outside his own home. The 2018 case was one of the most widely covered cases and still sends a chill in the serene Berrien County, Michigan.

Murder Tapes season 7 episode 8 originally covered this brutal murder, which stemmed from an affair that Tyrone's wife, Kemia Hassel, was having at the time. The episode re-aired on January 16, 2024, at 7.00 pm EST. The synopsis for the episode read:

"O fficers find Tyrone Hassel III shot to death outside his father's home while on holiday leave from the Army; investigators must unravel a real whodunit, and when the killer finally reveals themselves, the detectives can't hide their shock."

The case is filled with details that are quite unsavory, even for crime fanatics.

Planning for months, and 4 other facts about Tyrone Hassel III's murder

1) The murder was committed just outside Tyrone Hassel's home

Tyrone and Kemia (Image via Oxygen)

While there may be a significant backstory to the murder, it shockingly took place just outside his Michigan home on New Year's Eve. Just before the murder, Tyrone was attending his father's cookout and had come home with some food for his wife.

He was shot three times when he was trying to get out of his driveway. Kemia was also the first to inform 911.

2) Tyrone was aware of the affair

When the couple and Cuellar were stationed in South Korea, one other army officer noticed the growing affair between Kemia and Cuellar. He even informed Tyrone but the Sergeant decided to turn a blind eye to the affair.

3) Kemia and Cuellar were looking for the Army’s $400,000 life insurance benefit

After Kemia and Cuellar began their affair, the couple soon started plotting ways to be together forever. Cuellar was also allegedly attached to Kemia's child by then.

So, the couple thought up the plan of killing Tyrone Hassel, which would also get them the Army’s $400,000 life insurance benefit. Kemia Hassel later confirmed this.

4) The plan for the murder went on for months

According to reports, Kemia Hassel told police Cuellar went to Michigan four times between December 19 and December 31, 2018. In all these visits the couple planned the murder. Some of the discussions even took place on Snapchat, according to Court Documents.

5) Both Kemia Hassel and Jeremy Cuellar were charged and sentenced

After Cuellar was arrested following a slip-up, where he told a fellow army officer about the murder, he also revealed that Kemia was more than involved in the death of Tyrone Hassel III.

Cuellar pleaded guilty and was charged with second-degree murder and sentenced to 65-90 years in prison. Kemia did not initially plead guilty but a lie detector test resulted in her conviction.

Kemia was charged with first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2019.

Kemia was charged with first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2019.