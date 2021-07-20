5 famous TikTok stars who auditioned on talent shows 

TikTok has become the newest jumping point for the next generation of talent, with many users attempting to gain a large following on the platform before launching careers as content creators.

Some users on TikTok gain quick popularity for their natural talent, earning millions of followers and turning themselves into a massive brand in the process.

The following TikTok stars are no exception, taking the next step by auditioning for televised talent shows and displaying their skills.

5 TikTok Stars who appeared on Television

Guapacharros

Guappacharros are best known on TikTok for their attractive all-male dance content. The group of seven have amassed over two million followers on the video sharing platform. Guappacharros recently auditioned for season sixteen of America's Got Talent and even surprised the audience with a spontaneous vocal performance at the beginning.

Their performance was well received by the judges, especially Colombian actress, Sofia Vergara and former model, Heidi Klum. They passed the initial audition and were sent to the next round of the talent show.

Vincent Marcus

Vincent Marcus was an impressionist and beatboxer who made a name for himself on the social networking site, Vine. After Vine's defunction, Marcus moved over to TikTok where he gained over 600 thousand followers for his voice and rap impressions.

Vincent Marcus auditioned for season fifteen of America's Got Talent, impersonating famous rappers. Marcus was met with a standing ovation from the audience, moved on to the next round of the talent show and eventually made it to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Tory Vagasy

Tory Vagasy is a 20 year-old Broadway singer with over eight million likes and over 300 thousand followers on TikTok. Her content consists of singing in the bathroom, specifically Broadway songs and songs from musicals.

Vagasy auditioned for the sixteenth season of America's Got Talent, where she sang Frozen II's, Into The Unknown. Vagasy received a pass to the next round, however, Howie Mandel was less than impressed with Vagasy's performance.

Claudia Conway

Claudia Conway, daughter of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to former President Donald Trump, is best known on TikTok for her politically charged views towards the former president. Conway had over one million followers on TikTok at the time of her American Idol audition.

Conway auditioned for the nineteenth season of the singing talent show and earned advice from Katy Perry before moving onto the next round.

"There's a lot of noise in your life. You have to calm the storm that is around you."

But Claudia Conway was promptly eliminated during Hollywood Week after a performance of Sign of the Times by Harry Styles.

Benson Boone

TikTok star Benson Boone also auditioned for the nineteenth season of American Idol. Boone, best known for his lifestyle content on TikTok, has amassed over one million followers and around 100 thousand views per video.

Benson Boone auditioned with his rendition of Punchline by Aidan Martin that earned him unanimous praise from the judges. Boone moved on to the top twenty-four of the show before he was eliminated.

Boone recently revealed he was working with rock band, Imagine Dragons.

