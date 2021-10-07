5 fun facts to know about 'Young Sheldon' ahead of season 5 premiere

Fan-favorite series Young Sheldon returns with season 5 on Thursday on CBS. The comedy-drama has always tickled our funny bones and now the brand new season is expected to come with extra doses of entertainment.

Young Sheldon is a spin-off to the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, in which Jim Parsons played the adult Sheldon Cooper. While the original was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, Young Sheldon’s showrunners are Lorre and Steven Molaro.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season, so as you wait for the new episodes, enjoy reading the top 5 fun facts about Young Sheldon here.

1) Zoe Perry’s mother played Mary Cooper in The Big Bang Theory

In Young Sheldon, Zoe Perry plays the role of Sheldon Cooper’s mother, Mary Cooper. Interestingly, Perry’s real life mother Laurie Metcalf played the same character in The Big Bang Theory.

2) Montana Jordan was chosen among 10,000 candidates for his debut project

Fans cannot imagine anyone else in place of Montana Jordan as Georgie Jr. But he might not have been in Young Sheldon if he had not made his debut in Jody Hill’s directorial The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

The fun fact is that the then 12-year-old Jordon, who had no acting experience, was chosen among 10,000 candidates for his debut flick, in which he played Jaden.

3) Iain Armitage never watched The Big Bang Theory before his audition

Iain Armitage, who plays the lead role of Sheldon, was very young when he started the series. He apparently recorded his audition via an iPhone at his grandmother’s house in Georgia. The producers reportedly found the clip funny, as Lorre said in an interview that Armitage “made us laugh.”

Interestingly, the young boy had never watched The Big Bang Theory before his audition. Speaking about the same, Armitage said:

“Well Big Bang isn't really appropriate for me, plus it's not really aimed at my audience level. So, I only watched a few clips. I haven't really watched Big Bang, though I would love to see it. Mr. Jim [Parsons] was coaching me so I got the character pretty quickly. Mr Jim is a very fun guy and very nice.”

4) Melissa Joan Hart turned director for one episode

Renowned TV personality Melissa Joan Hart got the chance to helm an episode of Young Sheldon last year. Describing the experience as her “highlight” of 2020, she posted a picture of herself and Armitage on Instagram.

Hart is well-known for her role in sitcoms, including Melissa & Joey, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Clarissa Explains It All.

5) Most of the Young Sheldon stars are worth millions

When the prequel to The Big Bang Theory was announced, the expectations of fans were already extremely high. And Young Sheldon delivered more than what was expected as it soon turned out to be a blockbuster sitcom. Clearly, this brought in good business, which means most of the cast members are worth millions.

The child actor, who plays Sheldon, is reportedly worth $5.6 million, while his reel-mother (Perry) has an estimated net worth of $1.1 million. The other cast members' reported net worth are as follows:

Annie Potts (Meemaw) — $11 million

Lance Barber (George Cooper Sr.) — $1 million

Montana Jordon (Georgie Cooper) — $3 million

Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper) — $650,000

Young Sheldon Season 5 premieres October 7 at 8.00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Edited by Prem Deshpande