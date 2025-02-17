5 healthy fast-food breakfast offerings

Fast-food breakfast options come in handy for a rushed, hectic morning. Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, but the meal is often overlooked when there isn't enough time to spare. Cooking a wholesome, filling breakfast every day is easier than done, and turning to fast-food breakfast options is quick and convenient to have a meal on the go.

Some might wonder- breakfast is supposed to be healthy, and fast food is often anything but healthy. However, fast-food chains have stepped up their game in that department. Several fast-food breakfast options from popular food chains go beyond greasy, sugar-laden meals.

Healthy Fast-Food Breakfast Options to fuel the day

Before exploring some healthy fast-food breakfast options, let's have a look at why breakfast should not be overlooked.

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, with good reason. A wholesome, balanced breakfast gives your metabolism a kickstart, fuelling your brain and muscles. A balanced breakfast is the key to improved concentration and energy levels throughout the morning. It's not just about eating. It is about eating right.

A healthy breakfast has the right balance of all the macronutrients (Image via Canva)

A balanced breakfast means a meal with a healthy balance of macronutrients- complex carbs, fiber, healthy fats, and protein. Each of these macros plays an important role. Carbs provide sustained energy, and healthy fats play a role in brain function and hormone regulation. Fibre and protein keep cravings at bay and prevent mid-morning crashes- fiber aids digestion, and protein maintains muscle, helps maintain blood sugar levels, and keeps you fuller for longer.

1) Starbucks

Some people think that a morning 'cuppa' from Starbucks is breakfast enough, but coffee is not breakfast. Starbucks has a range of solid breakfast options that can be picked up with the coffee. Customers can check availability at their nearest Starbucks outlet via the website or the app.

Starbucks Egg White and Roasted Pepper Egg Bites

These egg bites are like a nice omelet in a more compact form. Soft, fluffy egg whites are flavored with roasted pepper and some Monterey Jack Cheese, making for an excellent fast-food breakfast option. These egg bites contain egg and milk products.

The egg bites are super convenient for those who need to eat on the move. They are light on carbs and fat and have substantial protein.

These egg bites are easy to have on the go (Image via Starbucks)

Allergen Information: The recipe includes egg and milk products

Nutritional Information (1 Egg bite, 130g):

Calories: 170

Total Fat: 8g

Total Carbohydrate: 11g

Protein: 12g

Starbucks Protein Box

Starbucks offers a selection of protein boxes in their lunch menu, which are available all day unless supplies run out. These boxes can be wholesome meals. Customers can choose between the following options-

Eggs and Gouda Protein Box Cheese Trio Protein Box Cheddar and Uncured Salami Protein Box Eggs and Cheddar Protein Box Cheese and Fruit Protein Box

This lunch menu is available at all business hours at Starbucks (Image via Starbucks)

Each of these boxes covers all the macros. The exact nutritional information and availability can be verified on the Starbucks app and website.

Allergen information: These products contain milk, milk products, eggs, and meat.

2) McDonald's

McDonald's is most often associated with burgers and fries- common images of junk food. However, McDonald's has a very popular breakfast menu, with several healthy fast-food breakfast options.

Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

This oatmeal with two servings of whole-grain oats, some cream, and brown sugar and is loaded with fruits- apples, cranberries, and raisins.

The oatmeal uses whole grain oats and is loaded with fruits (Image via McDonalds)

It can be ordered with Mobile Order & Pay, or customers can get it delivered to them. The oatmeal is also available for curbside pickup via the app.

Allergen Information: This product contains milk.

Nutriitonal Information:

Calories: 320

Total Fats: 4.5g

Total Carbohydrates: 64g

Total Protein: 6g

Dietary Fibre: 31g

The Egg McMuffin

A classic McDonald's breakfast item, the Egg McMuffin is a decent choice for a filling fast-food breakfast. With egg, bacon, and American cheese on whole wheat buns, it packs a punch of protein.

The Egg McMuffin is a classic McDonald's Breakfast item (Image via McDonald's)

This item is also available on mobile orders and pay as well as curbside pickup.

Allergen Information: This item contains wheat, egg, milk, and soy. May contain sesame

Nutritional Information:

Calories: 310

Total Fats: 13g

Total Carbohydrates: 30g

Total Protein: 17g

Dietary Fibre: 2g

3) Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is popular for its chicken sandwiches. They have some standout healthy fast-food breakfast options on their menu as well.

Egg White Grill

The egg white grill sandwich is made with grilled chicken with a hint of citrus, egg whites, and American cheese in a whole wheat English muffin. Customers can get a detailed list of ingredients on the menu at their nearest Chick-fil-A. The item is available for pickup as well as delivery.

This sandwich is a good low-calorie, high-protein option (Image via Chick-fil-A)

Allergen Information: Contains milk, egg, soy, wheat

Nutritional Information:

Calories: 300

Total Fats: 8g

Total Carbohydrates: 29g

Total Protein: 27g

Dietary Fibre: 1g

Berry Parfait with Granola

This healthy fast-food breakfast item from Chick-fil-A features an organic vanilla bean parfait topped with fresh fruit and Harvest Nut Granola. The sweet parfait is rich in protein, while the fruit and granola add flavor and fiber.

Customers can get a detailed list of ingredients on the menu at their nearest Chick-fil-A. The item is available for pickup as well as delivery.

The parfait is rich in protein and fiber (Image via Chick-fil-A)

Allergen Information: Contains milk, egg, soy, wheat

Nutritional Information:

Calories: 270

Total Fats: 9g

Total Carbohydrates: 35g

Total Protein: 13g

Dietary Fibre: 1g

4) Dunkin'

Dunkin' has a menu that goes well beyond its USP of donuts and coffee. They cater to quite a wide range of dietary preferences, including those looking for vegan options. It is a good spot for a quick fast-food breakfast.

Avocado Toast

Featuring fresh avocado on sourdough bread, this vegan-friendly is a simple but satisfying option and is a great fast-food breakfast choice full of healthy fats and some fiber. Customers looking for some protein can request an egg on top.

This creamy tangy toast makes for a filling breakfast (Image via Dunkin)

Allergen Information: Contains seeds

Nutritional Information (per piece, without egg) (as per Women's Health Mag):

Calories: 240

Total Fats: 11g

Total Carbohydrates: 34g

Total Protein: 6g

Dietary Fibre: 6g

Wake Up Wraps

Dunkin offers a range of Wake-Up Wrap Sandwiches, which are made to order with a choice of protein, egg, and cheese. There are vegan and vegetarian-friendly options to choose from as well for those with specific dietary preferences.

The Wake-Up Wrap can be customized to the customer's liking (Image via Dunkin')

The allergen and nutritional values will vary based on the choice of ingredients in the wrap. Customers can check with their nearest Dunkin' store for more information.

5) Shake Shack

Shake Shack started with hot dogs and burgers in NYC and is one of America's most popular fast-food chains. They offer quite a few healthy fast-food breakfast options and have even launched a fully plant-based menu.

'Shroom Burger

This vegetarian burger features a crispy portobello mushroom cap stuffed with cheese. While slightly heavy on the fast, the burger is a good vegetarian alternative to usual fast-food breakfast burger options.

Expand Tweet

Allergen Information: Contains milk, eggs, sesame, and gluten. Some ingredients are processed in factories that also process shellfish, soy, and fish.

Nutritional Information:

Calories: 510

Total Fats: 27g

Total Carbohydrates: 49g

Total Protein: 18g

Dietary Fibre: 0g

Veggie Shack

The Veggie Shack features a completely plant-based wholesome patty, along with fresh veggies, American cheese, and the famous Shack Sauce.

Expand Tweet

Allergen Information: Contains milk, eggs, wheat, sesame, and gluten. Some ingredients are processed in factories that also process shellfish, soy, and fish.

Nutritional Information (single veggie shack):

Calories: 630

Total Fats: 31g

Total Carbohydrates: 53g

Total Protein: 20g

Dietary Fibre: 2g

When breakfast is pretty low on the list of priorities on a rushed morning, fast food can often become the most convenient way of getting a meal. However, it does not mean that the price of convenience must be nutrition. Several chains offer healthy fast-food breakfast options, catering to several dietary preferences. There's a fast-food breakfast option for everyone.

