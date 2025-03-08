5 ingredients that should always be kept in the freezer

While the refrigerator is one of the best inventions in human history, the freezer is perhaps an underrated gem as well. As the name suggests, it's mostly used to freeze stuff but it can be an excellent storage and efficiency tool.

Ad

You can store plenty of things in the freezer to elongate its shelf life or reduce your day-to-day tasks. Restaurants and other food places often use freezers to store items they will need on a regular basis. This can be applied to homes as well. These include ginger, stocks, herbs, and more.

5 food items that should be kept in the freezer

1) Syrup

Ad

Cocktail & Sons King Cake Syrup (Image source: Getty)

Home-made syrups for food items or drinks are always tough to make. You might be making them for one occasion but it's hard to make in a small quantity. Hence, keeping it in the freezer helps extend its shelf life.

Ad

Food & Wine's associate editorial director of drinks Dylan Garret uses this method as he said:

“You’re always stuck making a whole pint at minimum, even if you only need half an ounce, and then it just sits in the fridge until you knock it over by accident two weeks later and the lid pops off and spills all over your takeout leftovers. Folks always forget you can just throw it in the freezer, too.”

Ad

The syrup needs to be properly thawed after taking out of the freezer.

2) Stock

Chicken stock can used in many things like Ramen (Image source: Getty)

While stocks are always better freshly prepared, it's not always convenient to make them from scratch. Hence, you can choose to make a large concentrated stock and store it in the freezer in the form of cubes.

Ad

Bouillon cubes are already quite famous but unlike them, one cannot dehydrate the stocks at home. Hence, you can store it in cups, bags, etc. However, it's best not to store a large quantity unless you're sure to use it soon.

3) Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, cashews (Image source: Getty)

Nuts can be stored in the freezer for up to a year! They have less moisture which can help them keep fresh. They are anyway best stored in the freezer because they have oils that can go rancid if not stored properly.

Ad

Nuts are really versatile and can be used in both savory and desserts. So, having a good stock is always good.

4) Chopped greens

Kale in full bloom (Image source: Getty)

Greens are the hardest to keep fresh. Once you buy or grow them, you have to cook them soon or they'll go stale. However, you can also keep them in the freezer to extend their lives.

Ad

Wash and dry properly before freezing. You can also blanch them. Chop them and group them tightly in an airtight container or a ziplock bag.

5) Ginger

Ginger at Market, Old Delhi, India (Image source: Getty)

It's perhaps not the most common ingredient to be found in the freezer but ginger can also be stored in different forms. You can grate it or puree it and store it in small batches in the freezer.

Ad

Given that ginger is used in almost every Asian cuisine and more, it can be a great way to make cooking those recipes more efficient.

There are various other things that you can store in a freezer depending upon your need and food lifestyle. This includes the likes of some specific chilies, cookie dough, homemade pesto, butter, caramelized onions, duck fat, and much more.

While nothing beats a freshly made dish or a drink, sometimes the convenience and efficiency of making your favorite meal precede everything.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback