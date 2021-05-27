Top 5 songs on Jimin's playlist you must know about

Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, is a singer, songwriter, model and dancer from the K-pop group BTS.

Jimin has also done solo work, having released his first song, “Promise,” on BTS's Soundcloud page in 2018. Upon its release, it broke the record for the most played song on Soundcloud within 24 hours.

BTS members have shared lists of their favorite songs on Spotify, with Jimin being the last member to do so. With this, BTS gave ARMY (fandom's name) the opportunity to enjoy their personal musical tastes.

In his playlist on Spotify, fans can find artists such as Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Jimmy Brown, and more.

5 songs on Jimin's Spotify playlist

1) Deserve You - Justin Bieber

"Deserve You" is one of the three Justin Bieber songs that Jimin has in his playlist, owning places 2, 4 and 5. This shows that Jimin is a fan of the Canadian singer.

This song from the album "Justice" is the second on the playlist, with the first being the newly released song by his group, "Butter."

The single which just came out this year, portrays the love he feels for his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and the close moments they share.

2) At My Worst - Pink Sweat$

"At My Worst" is the third song that fans will find on the playlist. The single was released in 2020 and is from the album "The Prelude."

A currently popular 2:50 minute song, it is no wonder it is one of Jimin's favorites, as it has dominated the music charts ever since it came out.

In an interview, the singer mentioned the idea behind the song: "all people want to be loved, but not only when everything is happiness, but also in sadness."

3) When was it over? (feat. Sam Hunt) - Sasha Sloan, Sam Hunt

In the playlist, in place number 6, is the song "When was it over?," released earlier this year featuring Sam Hunt.

The collaboration between a singer-songwriter like Sasha Sloan and a country star like Sam Hunt was unexpected for fans. However, they both felt there was a connection in musical tastes and feelings between them.

4) 2 Things - Jimmy Brown

In place number 8 is "2 Things" by Jimmy Brown. Belonging to the album with the same name, it is the only song in Jimin's playlist that is in Korean.

Jimmy Brown is a Korean singer-songwriter who writes, composes, and produces his own songs and has collaborated with artists such as Sweet the Kid, Ban Estin and Alisha, among others.

5) 3:00 AM - Finding Hope

The song was released in 2017 and belongs to the album "Our Love". It ranks at number 11 on the playlist, as it is the most recently added.

It is a song with a sad tone. It is about a person who wants to tell someone that he loves and needs them.

