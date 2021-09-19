5 K-Dramas to watch out for in October

October promises to bring with it pumpkin spice, winter chill, and most importantly, K-dramas!

After an eventful September, which saw some incredible shows like D.P, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and Lovers of the Red Sky, October has a lot to match up to. But given the fantastic range of K-Dramas to come, it doesn't look like October will disappoint any K-Drama lover.

Here are K-Dramas to watch out for in October

1) The King's Affection

Cast: Rowoon, Park Eun-bin

Release Date: October 11, 2021

This historical drama promises to be an exciting ride. Starring SF9's Rowoon and Park Eun-bin, The King's Affection portrays the life of a woman who is forced to disguise herself as a man in order to get what she deserves.

This Saeguk K-drama has Park Eun Bin play the Crown Prince's daughter and twin sister to the future king. She was supposed to have been killed since twins were considered an ominous sign, but when a freak accident kills the intended ruler, Park Eun Bin must take charge while keeping her identity and her first love a royal secret.

Rowoon goes back in time for this period drama, after temporarily doing so in K-drama Extraordinary You. SF9's Rowoon plays the king's handsome and intelligent teacher.

2) Reflection of You

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Shin Hyun Bin, Kim Jae Young, Choi Won Young, Kim Jo Hung

Release Date: October 13, 2021

A drama about love, betrayal, corruption, and revenge, Reflection of You, takes the audience through the story of a woman whose apparently perfect life turns upside down when she meets another woman, who might be her reflection.

Hee Joo, played by Go Hyun Jung, grew up in a low-income family in her youth. She grew up to become a successful painter and essayist with the perfect family. Despite her successful home and work-life, Hee Joo feels her time is spent meaninglessly, that is until she meets Hae Won, a young woman who reminds her of her youthful self who is still able to shine despite her poor background. Hae Won is played by none other than Hospital Playlist’s charming and introverted Jang Gyeo Wool, who brings her undeniable charm to the K-drama.

3) My Name

Cast: Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Soon, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Hak Joo

Release Date: October 15, 2021

Han So Hee sheds her damsel in distress avatar from Nevertheless for this dark, gritty Netflix original. My Name follows the life of Yoon Ji Woo, a member of a crime ring, who must infiltrate the police as an undercover agent to find out the truth about her father’s death.

Joining Han So Hee is Ahn Bo Hyun, from shows like Itaewon Class and Her Private Life. The K-Drama promises to be an entertaining watch if the teasers are anything to go by.

4) Cliffhanger / Jirisan

Cast: Jun Ji-Hyun, Ju Ji-Hoon, Sung Dong-Il, Oh Jung-Se

Release date: October 23, 2021

Set against the backdrop of the imposing Mount Jiri, Jirisan is a tale of adventure and mystery. Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon reunite after the incredibly popular Kingdom to play the role of park rangers, trying to rescue survivors and lost trekkers.

Jun Ji Hyun plays the national Park's top ranger, while Ju Ji Hoon portrays the role of a newbie ranger in this K-drama. Together they must uncover the truth of a grisly accident that occurred at the top of the towering mountain.

5) City Girl Drinkers

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Han Sun Hwa, Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon

Release Date: October 30, 2021

This web drama tells the story of three women whose life revolves around having a drink after getting off work. Based on a popular webtoon, City Girl Drinkers promises to be the perfect slice of life drama for anyone who feels lost.

The K-Drama stars Lee Sun Bin, who brings her characteristic charm as television scriptwriter Ahn So Hee. Joining her are Han Sunhwa and Jung Eun JI. The male lead is none other than Super Junior's Choi Siwon, who brings back his bearded good looks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar