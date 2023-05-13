 5 major reality TV revelations by Andy Cohen in his new book The Daddy Diaries

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen recently released his third book titled The Daddy Diaries where he's opened up and spilled the tea on the Real Housewives.

Apart from the juice drama from the famed reality TV franchise, Andy also opened up on the tough and wonderful parts of parenthood as a single parent. He shared how he balances fatherhood and his career.

The Daddy Diaries is Andy Cohen's third book. It hit shelves earlier this month on May 9, 2023. Although many have not got their hands on the book just yet, one particular fan has read through it and shared major revelations that Andy discussed in his book about the Real Housewives.

Here are five major revelations that Andy Cohen has made about the reality TV franchise in his latest book The Daddy Diaries.

Top 5 main takeaways about the Real Housewives franchise in Andy Cohen's new book The Daddy Diaries

1) Andy doesn't like Bethany talking bad about the Housewives

In his book, Andy mentioned that he first approached Bethany regarding Legacy. But she didn't understand what the show was about. He added that she did seem interested in the show and told Andy to make her an offer she would not refuse. He also added that Bethany was two-faced because she publicly condemned the show the day it after it got announced when just before that she was asking for an offer.

2) Luann was not happy about Legacy whereas Leah wanted to be in it

In his book, Andy Cohen mentioned that Liam had "valid concerns" about Legacy, and the two of them had a conversation about it, but he wasn't going to talk about it in his book. On the other hand, Leah texted Andy and wanted to be on Legacy with the old housewives and not the reboot.

3) Andy didn't like that Diana missed the reunion

In his book, Andy mentioned that he hates RHOBH star Diana for not making an appearance during the reunion when she had a lot to say. He added that he didn't understand her and that she held the distinction of being the only housewife he hasn't met yet.

4) Lisa Rinna texted Andy Cohen after RHOBH Season 12 reunion

Andy mentioned that after the season 12 reunion Lisa texted him in the middle of the night, revealing that she was quitting the show. He responded claiming that it "felt right", but he was shocked when, a few weeks down the line, he found out from his team that Lisa took it back and wanted to return. He added that he wished Lisa had left on a high note, but he called her departure from the show a "pause", hinting that she might return.

5) RHONJ Season 12 reunion was exhausting

Talking about the RHONJ season 12 reunion, Andy added that it was the "most exhausting". He also added that he assumed that Teresa was done with the show at some point during the reunion. He mentioned that the two had a conversation off camera where she shared that she wanted to leave the franchise for a few years.

Andy Cohen's book The Daddy Diaries is out now.

