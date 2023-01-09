5 new Nike Air Jordan releasing in March 2023

Nike Air Jordan has made a considerable mark in the world of sneakers. Moreover, the new and different iterations released every year make it more and more exciting for sneakerheads to look forward to new updates on the Air Jordan release. Furthermore, more and more iterations of Nike Air Jordan models represent innovation and designs for sneakerheads.

Every month, the new Nike Air Jordan releases rejoice sneakerheads for all the right reasons. Therefore, here is a list of the top five Nike Air Jordan shoes that are releasing in March 2023.

The Nike Air Jordan 5 "UNC" and Four Other Air Jordan Sneakers

1) Nike Air Jordan 2 “UNC To CHI” WMNS

snkrsdallas214 @snkrsdallas214 Air Jordan 2 “UNC To CHI” WMNS Will Be Making Its Debut Spring 2023 ift.tt/Kw9oqYH Air Jordan 2 “UNC To CHI” WMNS Will Be Making Its Debut Spring 2023 ift.tt/Kw9oqYH

Jordan Brand will introduce the motif to Air Jordan 2 Low in 2023 after the debut of Air Jordan 1 "UNC to Chi" in 2020.

The shoes' uppers are constructed of tumbled white leather with Carolina Blue embellishments on the heel and Fire Red piping on the Wings logo. Along with Sail on the midsole and heel counter, Carolina Blue can be found on the outsole.

On March 8, 2023, the $150 Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC to Chi" will go on sale on different retail sites and at a few select stores.

2) Nike Air Jordan 37 Low WMNS “Team Red”

The Air Jordan 37 WMNS Low in the "Team Red" colourway is a brand-new women's design from Jordan Brand.

Layers of team red and muslin are used to box this item. The midfoot of this shoe contains a carbon fiber plate, and the overlays also have mesh panels and stitched patterns. The latest Formula 23 Foam from Jordan Brand completes the design on the shoe's heel.

On March 8, Nike.com and a few stores will start selling the Air WMNS "Team Red" for $175.

3) Nike Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” Re-Imagined

👁️ Sneaker Visionz 👁️ @SneakerVisionz Release Date: March 11, 2023 🗓️ Retail Price: $210 Thanks IG: xcsnkr 📸 Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 3 “White Cement" Re-ImaginedRelease Date: March 11, 2023 🗓️ Retail Price: $210Thanks IG: xcsnkr 📸 Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 3 “White Cement" Re-Imagined 🔥 Release Date: March 11, 2023 🗓️ Retail Price: $210 💰 Thanks IG: xcsnkr 📸 https://t.co/QqS2P8kNRO

It's almost time to start looking at the Jordan Brand spring 2023 collection as fashion changes quickly. The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Re-Imagined is one of the most intriguing footwear releases for the next season.

Since it is one of the most coveted Air Jordan 3 colours, there is a lot of hype surrounding this shoe. This time, AJ3 will look older and be prepared for wear. Additionally, a new shoe shape that complies with the 1988 requirements will be developed, preserving the elephant print as closely as is practical. The midsole, heel tab, and eyelets may all have additional worn components. A unique collectors' edition will allegedly be included with the sneakers when they are launched during All-Star Weekend.

On March 11, 2023, the Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Re-Imagined is expected to go on sale for $210 at select retail sites, the official Nike site and a few other stores.

4) Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG “Skyline”

Inspired by the original Air Jordan 1 campaign image, Jordan Brand is releasing a "Skyline" color of the Air Jordan 1 High OG.

The sneaker takes inspiration from the Skyline shot of the Air Jordan 1 photo. It has a white leather foundation with denim overlays that contain Vivid Orange that transitions into Ice Lilac towards the heel.

The Swoosh, ankle collar, and Wings branding are all discernible in black, while the tongue tag features Nike Air branding in white. The Sail midsole and black outsole of the shoe serve as its finishing details.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Skyline" is expected to go on sale for $180 on March 18, 2023, at official Nike retail stores, select merchants, and online.

5) Nike Air Jordan 5 “UNC”

Chris Colgan @chriscolgan Air Jordan 5 “UNC” SE Air Jordan 5 “UNC” SE https://t.co/eiaYD813au

The Air Jordan 5 "UNC" is about to go bonkers, and Jordan Brand already knows this. One of the most heavily hyped sneakers on the list, this release is slated for Spring 2023.

With an entirely monochrome upper, this Air Jordan 5 goes "UNC" all the way. This quality nubuck sneaker features a collegiate patch on the heel and a sleek finish. The frosty semi-translucent outsole goes well with the UNC-tinted UNC netting. A black midsole with a gray accent is scattered throughout. Silver provides contrast on the tongue, which is completed with a black Jumpman. This sneaker will be available in full family sizing and packed in unique packaging.

On March 4th, 2023, the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" is anticipated to go on sale at select retail locations and the official Nike retail locations. The suggested retail price is $225.

These are the top five Air Jordan releases in March 2023. Let us know in the comment section which one you look forward to adding to your shelf.

Poll : 0 votes