5 oldest K-pop idols as of 2021

The K-pop industry's popularity has grown exponentially, meaning more and more people want to be in the industry. Companies also seem to lower their requirements for the age of the trainees they bring in as well, owing to how much easier it is to teach kids compared.

However, there are those that can pick up skills just as fast, if not faster, than their younger counterparts.

There also exist those idols that have stood the test of time, and have lasted much longer in the industry than others. This goes to show the amount of dedication, ppassionand hard work they've put into their career.

Here's a list of some of the oldest K-pop idols in the industry, as of 2021.

Who are 5 old K-pop idols in 2021?

1) Park Joonhyung of g.o.d

Now a solo entertainer, Joonhyung was originally an idol in the K-pop group g.o.d, which was trained and mentored by JYP. He is currently 52 years old and a popular TV personality in South Korea owing to his cheery and bright personality.

2) Uhm Junghwa

Born in 1969, the 51-year-old singer is the oldest female K-pop soloist. She's been nicknamed "evergreen," and recently debuted under the project group "Refund Sisters" in 2020 along with fellow idols Lee Hyori, Jessi and Hwasa.

3) Park Jinyoung a.k.a JYP

The JYP Entertainment founder debuted as a K-pop idol in 1994 with his single "Don't Leave Me." Even after establishing his agency, he continued to release music while training other groups, and even mentored the K-pop group g.o.d. To this day, he still releases his own solo work. He is currently 49 years old.

4) Eun Jiwon of Sechkies

The 43-year-old was born in 1978. He is a part of the K-pop boy group Sechs Kies, which debuted in 1997. Although the group disbanded only 3 years later, Jiwon continued with his solo career and most recently had a comeback on June 27, 2019.

5) Eric Mun of Shinhwa

Eric Mun is a 42-year-old rapper and actor, born on February 9, 1979. He is a member of the longest-running K-pop group, Shinhwa, which debuted in 1998. Eric is also the leader of Shinhwa and the oldest member of the group.

