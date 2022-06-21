5 past BTS music video references in Yet to Come that made ARMYs nostalgic

BTS released their album Proof on June 10 along with a music video for their lead single, Yet to Come. Fans were immediately able to spot references that alluded to their past videos.

Proof is an anthology album bridging the gap between their past, present, and future. Hence, it is not at all surprising that the lead single is touching upon the pivotal moments of their past music videos while focusing on a brighter future for the group.

BTS' Yet to Come: 5 music video references

1) Spring Day

Lyna⁷ @Lyna91Fr Jimin's outfit perfectly fits Spring Day again. And if we ever had any doubts, the pair of shoes in the sand remind us that it is indeed Spring Day we are referring to. Jimin's outfit perfectly fits Spring Day again. And if we ever had any doubts, the pair of shoes in the sand remind us that it is indeed Spring Day we are referring to. https://t.co/fiITCRWnms

Multiple references were made to the music video of their song Spring Day. There is a scene when V frames the view in front of him with his fingers, similar to when he does the same in a laundromat. Jin also does this action while watching the other members run up the stairs in the Spring Day music video.

Lyna⁷ @Lyna91Fr Just then Taehyung does his Spring Day hand gesture too, just like Jin does during the MV.

There are quite a few references from Spring Day overall! Just then Taehyung does his Spring Day hand gesture too, just like Jin does during the MV.There are quite a few references from Spring Day overall! https://t.co/DcAcnlliDZ

Jimin’s outfit in the Yet to Come music video seemed almost identical to that of Spring Day. The pair of shoes he hangs on top of a tree in Spring Day are also visible in Yet to Come.

Lyna⁷ @Lyna91Fr JK is next. His clothes, the set, his head movements, everything screams Spring Day. I guess you saw that.

But unlike Spring Day where the longing feeling is overwhelming, Yet To Come brings a positive mindset. JK is next. His clothes, the set, his head movements, everything screams Spring Day. I guess you saw that.But unlike Spring Day where the longing feeling is overwhelming, Yet To Come brings a positive mindset. https://t.co/WCkUILuaGC

The You Never Walk Alone merry-go-round made a comeback in BTS’ latest music video, with Jungkook standing in front of it just like he had in Spring Day.

Lyna⁷ @Lyna91Fr In the last scene, BTS replicates a Spring Day scene within the train, when they nearly reach their destination.

This bus may be in the desert but we can clearly hear the sound of waves again. Their destination is still the sea, our sea.



"You and I, best moment is yet to come" In the last scene, BTS replicates a Spring Day scene within the train, when they nearly reach their destination.This bus may be in the desert but we can clearly hear the sound of waves again. Their destination is still the sea, our sea."You and I, best moment is yet to come" https://t.co/PLk53V4LHS

J-Hope’s clothes were also similar in both music videos as he rapped next to the train he was sitting on top of in the Spring Day music video. Towards the end, BTS rides the same train as they did in the past, but this time they look excited and more confident for their journey.

2) No More Dream

Lyna⁷ @Lyna91Fr And what exactly does Tae see, when Jin uncovers his eyes? A school bus like the one from No More Dream.

Remember how NMD starts?

Hey you, what is your dream

Is your dream only that?



Do you see the YTC lyrics from this scene?

Do you have a dream

What's at the end of that path And what exactly does Tae see, when Jin uncovers his eyes? A school bus like the one from No More Dream. Remember how NMD starts?Hey you, what is your dreamIs your dream only that?Do you see the YTC lyrics from this scene?Do you have a dreamWhat's at the end of that path https://t.co/kxY1RMVDrv

The bus that started it all also appeared in the Yet to Come music video. The yellow bus holds a special place as it was the transportation that carried BTS in their debut song No More Dream. They ride the bus once again in Yet to Come, but this time, they are travelling towards their future.

3) Blood Sweat & Tears

Lyna⁷ @Lyna91Fr

What's also interesting is how the size of this statue now fits with the giant hands coming out of the ground for N.O. and Fake Love... The Blood Sweat and Tears reference is next, but the statue is HUGE this time! Having Jin with the pickup truck next to it aligns BST with BU.What's also interesting is how the size of this statue now fits with the giant hands coming out of the ground for N.O. and Fake Love... The Blood Sweat and Tears reference is next, but the statue is HUGE this time! Having Jin with the pickup truck next to it aligns BST with BU.What's also interesting is how the size of this statue now fits with the giant hands coming out of the ground for N.O. and Fake Love...👀 https://t.co/evYCM11APT

Blood Sweat & Tears is one of BTS’ most popular songs. The beginning scene in the music video shows V shutting Jin’s eyes, which then transitions to a scene that contains a ceramic statue with wings.

The scene is repeated in the Yet to Come music video, but this time Jin shuts V’s eyes and opens it to show him the yellow bus from No More Dream. In another scene, Jin spots the same winged-statue half buried in the sand.

4) HYYH On Stage: Prologue

Lyna⁷ @Lyna91Fr And here comes that pickup truck that has been haunting us for years now, ever since HYYH started! From On Stage Prologue, through Run, the Highlight Reels and Epiphany. A simple truck and yet it means so much in our world, right? And here comes that pickup truck that has been haunting us for years now, ever since HYYH started! From On Stage Prologue, through Run, the Highlight Reels and Epiphany. A simple truck and yet it means so much in our world, right? https://t.co/7shlG1XKyE

Yet to Come opens with Jungkook looking at the septet through a hole made by his fist. This scene is directly picked from BTS’ HYYH On Stage: Prologue video where Jungkook does a similar action while looking at the sea in front of him.

The video also saw the return of the truck that has been with the group throughout the HYYH storyline, but this time, all seven members were in it together.

5) Run

Lyna⁷ @Lyna91Fr

Yes, that's the HYYH era, Wings era, Fake Love MV and BU container and of course all the funny ARMY edits that see it for every comeback... Moving on to Namjoon. I never thought I would see that container again, but here it is...Yes, that's the HYYH era, Wings era, Fake Love MV and BU container and of course all the funny ARMY edits that see it for every comeback... Moving on to Namjoon. I never thought I would see that container again, but here it is...😅Yes, that's the HYYH era, Wings era, Fake Love MV and BU container and of course all the funny ARMY edits that see it for every comeback... https://t.co/doqYLeVGXv

In Yet to Come, one can see RM rapping in front of a blue train compartment, which is the same compartment he had crossed in the Run music video. This particular scene is also a recurring meme on ARMY Twitter as fans try to connect the numbers in the train compartment to every new release by the group.

This week has been a roller coaster for the ARMY. Though they got a new music video, they also had to come to terms with the band's hiatus. However, this break is just a step towards the group’s brighter future that is yet to come.

