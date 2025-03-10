5 most popular gas station snacks in America

Gas station snacks have become increasingly popular and more elaborate over the years. They are an absolute must during a road trip. While you can stock on some food at the start of a trip, it is always good to get some snacks and drinks on the way.

Ad

People almost always stop at gas stations during a road trip. This could be either to fill the gas or use the washrooms. However, another aspect of it is the store where you can't help but make some purchases. The counter is almost always loaded with interesting snacks. While there are always new items in the inventory, some classics continue to garner attention.

Kroger made a list of most popular gas station snacks

One of the leading grocery chains in the United States, Kroger, recently made a list of the most popular gas station snacks in each state. It first analyzed the search volume of 25 popular gas station snacks in each state. It then ranked them by comparing them to the numbers throughout the country. Finally, Kroger used Instacart to determine the prices of these snacks.

Ad

5 most popular gas station snacks

1) Rice Krispies Treats

Ice Cream Sandwich Hacks (Image Source: Getty)

After Kroger's research, Rice Krispies Treats came out on top as the most popular gas station snack. It had an average price of $4.44. These are made with the Rice Crispies cereal mixed with marshmallows, butter, and salt as primary ingredients.

Ad

Rice Krispies Treats have been going strong for decades now and bring a sense of nostalgia. Moreover, they have less sodium which leads to less thirst which is perfect for a road trip. More than anything, they are delicious and filling as well.

2) Beef Jerky

In second place on Kroger's list is Beef Jerky at $5.56. It is most popular in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Oklahoma.

Beef jerky is basically sliced meat that has been dehydrated. It packs a protein punch along with the likes of zinz, omega-3 fatty acids, and more. It's convenient and filling and makes for a great road trip snack.

Ad

3) Taquitos

Taquitos On A Plate (Image Source: Getty)

The third-most popular gas station snack in the US is Taquitos at $1.99. These are Mexican delights that are easy to carry and consume on the go.

Ad

Taquitos feature a small tortilla that is filled, rolled up and then fried. The fillings could vary from chicken, beef, or other vegetarian options, with cheese and served with sour cream and guacamole.

4) Chex Mix

General Mills' Chex Mix (Source: Getty)

Fourth on the list is the Chex Mix at $4.44. This is basically a mix that contains multiple things but the main ingredient generally is different types of breakfast cereal. It also contains nuts, breadsticks, pretzels, or bagel bites.

Ad

Depending upon the brand and flavor, these can be sweet or savory and have different proportions of different ingredients. They are also quite filling and can also be healthy depending upon the composition.

5) Snickers

Mars Announces World-Wide Recall Of Chocolate Bars (Image Source: Getty)

Fifth on this list is Snickers at $1.76. It is most popular in Maryland and perhaps one of the staples during travel worldwide.

Ad

Snickers is a chocolate that features nougat and is topped with peanuts and caramel inside milk chocolate. It is delicious and quite filling and great for road trips. Even their tagline is "Hungry? Grab a Snickers!"

Aside from these five items, the likes of Doritos, Toblerone, Peanut M&M's, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos are also quite popular in the United States. So, next time you're on a road trip, you can look to grab one of these from the gas stations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback