Ronald Baker's death right after the summer solstice in 1990 made headlines for the strange theories surrounding the incident, including law enforcement officials believing his murder was part of an occult sacrifice. The 21-year-old was stabbed at least 18 times and was nearly beheaded when his body was found in an abandoned Los Angeles train tunnel.

A subsequent investigation, however, proved that Ronald's roommates, Duncan Martinez and Nathaniel Blalock, were responsible for the murder. Duncan and Nathaniel intended to carry out kidnapping for ransom, but the events before the murder escalated, leading the latter to stab Ronald. They were both found guilty of the crime in 1996.

Ronald Baker's case.

Here's an official synopsis for the same:

"When hikers find a 21-year-old UCLA student's body in a Los Angeles-area train tunnel, detectives wonder if his interest in an alternative religion is connected to his murder."

Ronald Baker's murder: From making connections to an occult sacrifice to securing two convictions in the UCLA student's death

1) Ronald Baker's body was found by hikers hours after the summer solstice

On January 22, 1990, hikers found the mangled body of 21-year-old Ronald in an abandoned train tunnel near Chatsworth Park in Los Angeles, hours after the summer solstice. Police labeled the body as John Doe 135 until his identity was confirmed. The victim had been stabbed at least 18 times with his throat slashed, making it appear like he was nearly beheaded.

2) Law enforcement believed his killing was part of an occult sacrifice

Given the strange circumstances under which Ronald Baker's body was found, authorities initially believed his death may have been part of an occult sacrifice.

Moreover, his involvement in a registered UCLA group called the Mystic Circle, also known as the Bruins for Metaphysical Inquiry, seemed to back the theory. They also learned that Ronald studied pagan witchcraft (Wicca) and that the tunnel was a spot for occasional animal sacrifices.

3) Ransom notes sent to Ronald's parents gave a different angle to the case

According to the Daily Bruin, Ronald's parents told authorities about two ransom notes they received, asking for $100,000. The first note was sent to them before the body was discovered, and the second one after.

This led law enforcement to believe his murder was likely part of a kidnapping incident. They started investigating the murder from a different angle and soon began questioning his roommates, Duncan Martinez and Nathaniel Blalock.

4) Duncan Martinez made a shocking confession about two years later

Shortly after authorities started questioning Ronald Baker's roommates Duncan and Nathaniel, the former disappeared and only resurfaced about two years later in 1993, with a lawyer by his side. After his reappearance, Duncan admitted to his role in Ronald's murder, incriminating Nathaniel.

According to Duncan's confession, he and Nathaniel intended to kidnap Ronald and ask his parents for ransom. This idea was inspired by something similar they watched on a TV show. They lured the 21-year-old to the tunnel, where one thing led to another, and the affairs escalated, causing Nathaniel to stab Ronald with a knife.

5) Duncan and Nathaniel were found guilty of Ronald Baker's murder

By the time Duncan Martinez confessed to the murder and named his accomplice as the killer, Nathaniel was already in custody for an unrelated robbery. The latter's blood sample eventually matched the one collected from underneath Ronald's fingernails. Nathaniel also confessed to the murder, claiming he stabbed the victim at least twice. However, he alleged that Duncan was the mastermind.

In 1996, both were convicted of murder and given respective sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Later, Duncan was deemed eligible for parole following a ruling made by the governor. He was released from prison in December 2020. Nathaniel remains incarcerated.

Ronald Baker's case is set to be further examined on Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.

