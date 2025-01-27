5 shows to watch if you liked Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler

Produced by Oxygen Media, Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler is a true crime series. In this series, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler provides a deep analysis of complex murder cases, offering viewers a unique perspective into the technicalities of the legal system in the pursuit of justice. The series shows Siegler's strong presence and her commitment to uncovering the truth behind each case.

Here’s a list of shows to watch if you enjoyed Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler.

Cold Justice, Forensic Files, and other shows like Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler

1) Cold Justice - Amazon Prime Video

Cold Justice (Image from Facebook, Cold Justice)

Cold Justice is a forensic crime-solving series led by Kelly Siegler and produced by Dick Wolf. Released in 2013, this real-life crime series examines unsolved cases and delivers justice for long-forgotten crimes. Each episode exposes the difficulties in criminal investigations and the impact of unsolved crimes on people who face them.

Those who liked Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler will like this show for its focus on detectives and forensic practitioners.

2) Making a Murderer - Netflix

Making A Murderer (Image from Netflix)

Directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, Making a Murderer is a true crime documentary series released in 2015. The show tells the real story of Steven Avery, a man from Wisconsin who was convicted of sexual assault and put behind bars for 18 years. The show is about how DNA evidence discharges him of this crime.

Making a Murderer and Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler both delve into real-life cases, highlighting flaws in the justice system and police investigation.

3) Forensic Files - Amazon Prime Video

Forensic Files (Image from official site)

Forensic Files aired on television in 1996 and is currently in its 21st season. It is created by Paul Dowling. The series highlights the role of forensic science in criminal investigations.

Each episode gives an insight into the forensic specialists' activities in cases of complex crimes. Fans of Prosecuting Evil will also be satisfied by Forensic Files for its focus on evidence gathering.

4) The Innocense Files - Netflix

The Innocence Files (Image from Netflix)

The Innocence Files is a crime series about wrongful convictions in the US. Released in April 2020, the show takes viewers to cases handled by a nonprofit organization dedicated to exonerating the wrongfully accused. It examines factors that contribute to miscarriages of justice.

Viewers will appreciate The Innocence Files for its detailed storytelling and focus on seeking accountability from law enforcement.

5) Trial By Media - Netflix

Trial By Media (Image from Netflix)

Trial By Media is a documentary series released in 2020. The show covers how media coverage influences court cases and forms public perception. The episodes highlight cases where media coverage shaped courtroom trials and verdicts of the cases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback