5 Shrek quotes to remember

A film with a stupendous reputation among its fans, Shrek turned 20 in 2023. The movie reached such a height that even before its release in America, it got a prestigious spot at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival, competing against movies like Mulholland Drive, The Piano Teacher, and The Man Who Wasn't There.

The movie follows Shrek, an ogre who loses the peace and quiet of his swamp to fairy creatures and Lord Farquaad. He must now rescue Princess Fiona from an evil lord to regain control of his swamp from Lord Farquaad.

The movie is different and revolutionary when viewers pause and think after 20 years. It was a romantic comedy with two people that were not conventionally attractive, even by animated world standards. This unlikely pair heading a somewhat romantic comedy is not something one sees on the screen every day.

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK Shrek premiered 20 YEARS AGO TODAY, and the world has been a greener place ever since. Shrek premiered 20 YEARS AGO TODAY, and the world has been a greener place ever since. 💚💚💚 https://t.co/EqlIdcyezA

Not only was the movie commercially successful, but it received huge critical acclaim that even landed an Academy Award. It has dominated the corners of social media for all these years, and even after 20 years, it is still equally loved and adored. On that note, this article will list five iconic quotes from the movie that have become fan-favorites over time.

5 Shrek quotes that stole the hearts of the viewer

1) "Ogres are like onions. They have layers."

This is probably the funniest quote in the movie. While Shrek is on his way to save Princess Fiona from reclaiming his Swamp from Lord Farquaad and the people of Duloc, Donkey asks why he doesn’t lay siege and grind their bones instead of going on a far and long quest.

It is a significant moment as it shows that even though someone has befriended someone, stereotypes are challenging to get rid of. Donkey’s question shows that he still sees him as an extension of those stereotypes and as an inherently violent being. He took a moment to explain to Donkey that ogres are like onions. Not because they are smelly or make people cry but because they have a range of emotions that often go unnoticed.

2) "Do you think he’s maybe compensating for something?"

The 2001 original movie is filled with innuendos that might go over the head of the children but would land perfectly with the parents. This is what made this movie such a hit, with people from all age groups.

When Shrek appears in Lord Farquaad’s castle, he is baffled by how long and tall it looks. He then makes the observation that perhaps he is compensating for something. It can be a reference to his height as well as Lord Farquaad is a dwarf in the movie. However, it does seem unlikely.

3) "The ogre has fallen in love with the princess"

This dialog has created a meme-fest across social media that is still going on. It is used to express someone’s feelings of embarrassment, be it due to romantic feelings or self-deprecated views towards oneself. While delivering this line, Lord Farquaad’s expression adds to the hilarity and his delusion of grandiosity.

This quote came from a scene where Shrek endured every finger-pointing, and people made fun of him just to save Princess Fiona from Farquaad’s court. Lord Farquaad, in his attempt to ridicule and insult him, laughed by pointing at him and said:

“The ogre has fallen in love with the princess.”

He ultimately underestimates Shrek’s chances at Fiona’s heart as, in the end, it is he who becomes a laughing stock while Shrek gets Princess Fiona’s heart.

4) "Actually, it’s quite good on toast."

Shrek's opening scene shows how much hate the eponymous character has to endure as viewers see villagers riled up to kill an ogre that lives peacefully in his swamp. In an attempt to rile up the mob against the peace-loving ogre even more, one villager screams out that he will grind their bones for his bread.

It is then the ogre finally speaks up and, in a hilariously serious tone, lets the villagers know that it's not ogres that do that, those are giants. In fact, Shrek states that ogres do much worse, further detailing how they squeeze the jelly from people’s eyes for their toast:

“Well, actually, that would be a giant. Now, ogres – oh, they’re much worse. They’ll make a suit from your freshly peeled skin! They’ll shave your liver, squeeze the jelly from your eyes! Actually, it’s quite good on toast”

This makes the mob fearful of him while he laughs in his head.

5) "Donkey, two things, okay? Shut... up."

This is by far the funniest and most quoted line in the entire franchise. Shrek is a peace-loving ogre who does not like too much noise. Thus, like many opposites, when Donkey and Shrek get together, hilarity ensues in the form of his annoyance at Donkey’s talkativeness.

In the movie, when Shrek is tasked with rescuing Princess Fiona and enters Dragon Castle, Donkey becomes afraid and starts chewing the ear off him with his words. This is when Shrek finally loses his patience and asks Donkey to shut it down in the funniest way possible.

The impact of the movie is not going anywhere, as Illumination founder and CEO, Chris Meledandri, has confirmed the Shrek 5's development and that fans will be able to see it soon. Although the main cast of voice actors are set to return, the movie is rumored to be a major reinvention of the old movie.

