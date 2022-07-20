5 things to know about Carrie Olson's murder

When 29-year-old Carrie Olson went missing in December 2013, the investigators had very few clues that could lead them to the perpetrator. However, when her body was recovered from a wooded area in Minnesota the following year, some missing dots were connected, and her ex-boyfriend Tim McVay was adjudged the suspect. Later, McVay was arrested and found guilty of Olson's murder.

In an episode titled Without a Trace, NBC's true-crime series Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will trace the mystery surrounding Carrie Olson's murder.

The synopsis of the episode reads as follows:

Carrie Olson has a heart of gold and a new man in her life, then she goes missing; loved ones launch a desperate search for answers, but investigators wonder if one of them is hiding a dark secret.

Read on to know 5 facts about Carrie Olson's murder

1) Tim McVay went on to celebrate New Year's with a friend after killing Olson

Investigators believe that Tim McVay killed Olson between December 28th and 29th in 2013 at his Rock Island home and dumped her body in Minnesota before flying off to meet his friend in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year's.

Carrie Olson was last seen by her family on December 28, 2013, in Davenport, Iowa. The missing person's report was filed two days later when she did not show up for work at her father's store.

2) Fibers found in Olson's hair matched McVay's carpet

Olson's body was discovered lying under a pine tree in Minnesota in April 2014. When an autopsy was performed on her body, fiber shreds were found in her hair. Later, an investigation revealed that the fibers were similar to those found in Tim McVay's Rock Island home.

Olson's body was identified by a vine-shaped tattoo on her lower back.

3) Tim McVay tried to use Olson's credit card

Investigators got a big lead when someone tried to use Carrie Olson's credit card at a gas station. The surveillance camera at the premises revealed it was Tim McVay attempting to withdraw money from her bank account.

Things got stranger when Tim McVay was seen singing at the Karaoke bar I Used to Love Her, But I Had to Kill Her, a song by Guns N' Roses. The video was shared with the police.

4) Tim McVay was charged with first-degree murder

Based on the evidence collected by the investigators, Tim McVay was arrested. Even though McVay pleaded not guilty, the evidence said otherwise. He was convicted of first-degree murder and concealment in the murder of his ex-girlfriend Carrie Olson. However, the exact cause of Olson's death could not be determined, it was believed that she died due to suffocation.

5) Olson wanted to marry McVay and have kids, but McVay did not

Olson was a decade younger than Tim McVay, who had two children from his previous marriage.

The couple started to have issues when McVay told Olson that even though he was okay marrying her, he was not ready to have kids. Planning to start a family with McVay, Olson saw her dreams shatter.

Shortly after their break-up, Olson started dating Justine Mueller.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far