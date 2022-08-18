5 things to know about Kate Waring murder case

Kate Waring's parents were shocked when they returned home from vacation to find their daughter missing. Worried, they filed a missing person report in regard to their daughter's disappearance on June 15, 2009.

However, when the police were unable to solve the case, her parents decided to take matters into their own hands. In a surprising turn of events, they discovered that two of Kate's friends, Heather Kamp and Ethan Mack, had murdered her. Ironically, Kamp and Mack had been introduced to each other by Kate herself.

In its true-crime series Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, Oxygen will uncover the murder mystery slated to air on August 17, 9.00 p.m EST.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"She was beautiful, trusting and troubled; the young woman from a prominent family was just turning it around and realizing her promise; then she vanished; when the police seemed unable to find her, her family hatched a plan to solve the mystery."

Ahead of the upcoming episode, let's take a look at five facts about Kate Waring's murder.

1) Heather Kamp lied to Kate about her being a doctor

Sam Hunt @samh93 @BartBronxNY This is a pic of the actual woman who was the victim. Her name is Kate Waring. @BartBronxNY This is a pic of the actual woman who was the victim. Her name is Kate Waring. https://t.co/VJm8L571O1

Heather Kamp and Kate became friends in 2009 and the former claimed to be a doctor. As a well-wisher, Kate offered to help Kamp find a job in the city with the help of her connections.

Kate belonged to a wealthy and prominent family in South Carolina. The Waring family lived in the city for generations and had good relations with their neighbors.

It was Kate who introduced Kamp to Ethan Mack, her longtime friend. Bill Capps, one of the police officers who investigated the case, said:

“Ethan and Heather hit it off immediately once Kate introduced the two of them. They were inseparable. It was love at first sight."

2) Kamp admitted to stealing Kate's money

As the investigators were getting closer to solving the case, Heather Kamp admitted to the investigators that she and her boyfriend, Mack, had been stealing money from Waring. When she found out what was happening behind her back, Kate threatened the couple to get her parents involved in the matter if they didn't pay her back.

Although Kate remained on talking terms with them, her threat did not go down well with Mack.

Heather Kamp and Ethan Mack (Image via Oxygen)

3) Kate informed her parents about visiting the couple on the fateful night

On June 12, 2009, which was also reportedly the last time she spoke to her parents, Waring informed them that she was visiting her close friends, Kamp and Mack. They had invited her to celebrate Kamp's pregnancy.

According to her parents, Kate treated Mack like a big brother. When detectives questioned Mack regarding her disappearance, he said that they dropped her off around 11 p.m after dinner.

4) The couple tricked Waring into getting inside a suitcase

Kamp admitted to tricking Waring and stuffing her inside a suitcase. Once she did that, Mack tortured her with a stun gun before knocking her unconscious with a wine bottle. The two of them then submerged Waring in a bathtub.

Living Single @oneWishingwell I'm so sorry, Kate Waring, for your murder at the hands of someone you trusted. You're at peace now. I'm so sorry, Kate Waring, for your murder at the hands of someone you trusted. You're at peace now.

Investigator David Haskins, who worked for Mack’s attorney David Aylor, said:

“She claimed that once in Ethan’s apartment, they were drinking. There was an argument and Ethan attacked Kate and hit her in the head with a wine bottle. He then filled up the bathtub, took Kate to the bathtub, and drowned her.”

5) Kamp received the harsher penalty

Melissa Varner @mac_varner Heather Kamp sentenced to 39 years for her role in Kate Waring murder Heather Kamp sentenced to 39 years for her role in Kate Waring murder

Ethan Mack was initially convicted of obstruction of justice and forgery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. But following a plea deal, he was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment.

For Kamp, the penalty was harsher, and she has to spend 39 years in prison. She pleaded guilty to murder, forgery, and obstruction of justice.

Watch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on August 17, 9 p.m EST, to learn more about the case.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande