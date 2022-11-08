5 things to know about the Orlando Euell murder case

ID's The Murder Tapes will delve into the brutal murder case of Orlando Euell, who was caught in a scuffle with a young drug dealer and ended up getting shot. Titled I Did Something Real Bad, the upcoming episode of The Murder Tapes will look into Euell's case in detail and explore the gruesome incident that took place in the middle of a drug deal.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, which is set to premiere on November 8, 2022, on Investigation Discovery, reads:

"Police find Orlando Euell's body left for dead on the side of the road in Milwaukee; police examine extensive surveillance footage to learn about Orlando's last moments, including witnessing him get into the car that would take him to his death."

The case was rather easily solved since two witnesses were in the car, and the perpetrator, 22-year-old Keaira Walker, admitted to the crime quite straightforwardly. Despite the otherwise simple nature of the case, there are many interesting details that would intrigue true crime fans following up on this case.

Five quick facts about Orlando Euell's murder

1) Two witnesses were present in the car when Orlando Euell was killed

Newz Parot @NewzParot Keaira Walker charged in fatal shooting of Orlando Euell at 25th and Pierce newzparot.com/keaira-walker-… Keaira Walker charged in fatal shooting of Orlando Euell at 25th and Pierce newzparot.com/keaira-walker-… https://t.co/ofIpgOeGfD

On the morning of May 8, 2019, Keaira Walker set out on her Pontiac G6 accompanied by two women, who later served as witnesses to the crime. One woman was sitting in the front seat and the other sat in the back, where she was later joined by Orlando Euell after he got in the car.

2) Euell spoke to Keaira Walker a few hours before and told her that he will receive $200 in a while, leading to the confusion that killed him

Making one simple mistake, Orlando Euell changed how things would go down on that fateful day. He approached the Pontiac G6 a couple of hours before the incident and told Keaira that he would get $200 in a while and would purchase drugs from her. Keaira assumed that she would be making the entire sum that day, leading to the altercation that killed Euell.

3) Euell asked for $40 worth of drugs, which enraged Keaira

Newz Parot @NewzParot Police confirm arrest made in May 8 fatal shooting of Orlando Euell near 25th and Pierce newzparot.com/police-confirm… Police confirm arrest made in May 8 fatal shooting of Orlando Euell near 25th and Pierce newzparot.com/police-confirm… https://t.co/skVyU6pLs5

Walker was allegedly furious when Euell asked for $40 worth of drugs after getting in the car from a fast station a couple of hours after their first encounter. Keaira, who had assumed that she would earn $200 that day, got angry with the change in plans and confronted Euell about it. According to one of the witnesses, she even pointed a gun at Euell and asked for the money. Euell responded by saying,

"You're going to have to smoke me."

4) Orlando Euell was shot during a brief struggle

According to reports from the witnesses, following the verbal altercation, a brief struggle ensued between Walker and Euell. In the scuffle, a shot was fired as Euell was trying to make an exit. Some reports say there were two shots, one missing Euell and the second one hitting him in the neck as he was exiting. Anyhow, Euell fell out of the car and was later discovered by police officers.

5) Keaira Walker pleaded guilty to the crime and was charged with second-degree murder

Though there were multiple charges against Walker, most of them were dropped after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison with another 10 years of surveillance.

ID's The Murder Tapes will cover the case in detail when it airs on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

