5 things in Lucifer that don't make sense

Lucifer’s sixth and final season premiered on Netflix on September 10, 2021. One of Netflix’s biggest shows, Lucifer enjoyed a 5-year run before ending. As the name suggests, the show revolves around Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar. In the show, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) abandons his throne to live on Earth as a nightclub owner.

The easy-going and charismatic Lucifer strikes an accord with LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). He helps her investigate crimes, forming a close bond with Chloe Decker over the years.

But not everything is so simple about the show. After all, a show about biblical angels and demons is bound to have some flaws. Read on to learn plot holes, inconsistencies, and other things about Lucifer that don’t make sense.

Five things in Lucifer that don't make sense

1) Mojo Swap

In Lucifer Season 5, Lucifer loses his powers to Chloe after the couple spent the night together. The Devil’s powers of desire exhibition or his mojo is gone in the morning. Also, when Dan shoots Lucifer, it turns out that the Devil is no longer vulnerable in Chloe’s presence. In the next episode, Lucifer suddenly gets his mojo back as well.

Why did Chloe gain Lucifer’s powers? Why did he lose them? How did Lucifer get his mojo back? These are some of the questions the show left unanswered.

Lucifer and Chloe in Season 5 (Image from Netflix)

2) Amenadiel and Linda’s child

It was implied in the show that angels of demons couldn't have children. Not with humans or anyone else. Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) himself claimed that angels should not be capable of having children since they weren’t born but created by God.

But Amenadiel fathered a child with Linda Martin (Rachael Harris). How did that happen? Many fan theories are circulating on the internet, but the show hasn’t addressed the matter directly.

Lucifer Season 4 - Linda and Amenadiel with Charlie (Image via Netflix)

3) Mazikeen the Demon

Mazikeen, aka Maze, was Lucifer’s devoted ally who tortured the guilty in Hell. Played by Lesley-Ann Brandt, Maze has remained a central character since season 1. But sometimes, her intentions and backstory don’t make sense.

For one, how exactly did she use her knives to torture humans in Hell? In the show, when humans go to Hell, they are forced to live out their sins till they feel guilty. What role did Maze play in this?

Plus, her main aim is to get a soul. Being a demon, Maze lacks a soul, and her character arc revolves around obtaining it. But Maze likes Trixie and has been in a relationship with Amenadiel. All this could mean that she grew a soul while caring for humans. Hopefully, Lucifer Season 6 clears this mystery.

4) Cain’s Intentions

Played by Tom Welling, Marcus Pierce, aka Cain, was the world’s first murderer. Possessing a mark of immortality and “doomed to walk the Earth alone for a tortured eternity” by God, Cain’s goal in life is to die. He is tired of being alone, and when he learns of Chloe making Lucifer vulnerable, Pierce hatches a plot to get Chloe to love him.

But that turns out to be unsuccessful as well. Ultimately, Pierce loses his mark suddenly when he commits a selfless act. However, after losing the mark, Cain didn’t want to die. His intentions weren’t properly fleshed out.

5) Chloe being a gift for Lucifer

Why Chloe makes Lucifer vulnerable is something fans have been wondering about since Lucifer Season 1. It has only been addressed occasionally. Season 2 revealed that Chloe was God’s gift for Lucifer, and that their paths were meant to cross at some point in time.

Season 5 though revealed that she was not created for Lucifer but was blessed to be immune to Lucifer’s powers. She is the only one who sees Lucifer for what he truly is.

In short, Chloe is not the gift; she has the gift. But neither did Chloe confront God about this issue in Season 5, nor did the showrunners explicitly explain the plot arc.

Chloe and Lucifer in Season 5 (Image from Instagram)

