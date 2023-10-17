Fake Nikes have infiltrated the sneaker market, with many sneakerheads raising alarms as to how easy it is to be fooled by the knockoffs of the highly sought-after shoes.

You might wonder why there is a sudden surge in the production of fake Nike shoes and the reason is not far-fetched. Nike has amassed a massive following due to its crisp and well-produced sneakers. The Oregon-based fashion brand has built a rock-solid reputation for itself, so much so that its limited-edition sneakers are resold for ten times more than their original prices.

The sneakers have become a status symbol and worthy investments. It is reported that the famous shoe brand raked in 44.53 Billion US Dollars in 2022, with its revenue showing signs of significant increase in 2023.

Everyone wants a piece of Nike, and this has led to an unfortunate increase in the production of fake Nike shoes. The US Customs and Border Protection officers impounded more than 14,000 pairs of fake Nikes on their way to unsuspecting consumers in 2019.

One has to be very careful when purchasing Nike sneakers so as not to end up with a fake pair. It is essential to know what to look out for when purchasing a pair of Nikes so as not to fall victim to scammers.

How to tell fake Nike shoes

1. The shoebox and packaging

The image above shows serial number, SKUs and bar codes clearly torn from an original Nike shoe box. The top of the box is also clearly missing the Nike logo. (Image via Twitter/Saikhsaifali)

Scammers might have gotten adept at producing fake Nikes, but they usually skip over some details on the box that one should look out for. For example, Nike shoes typically come in orange, red, and brown boxes, depending on their styles, and rarely come in white boxes.

If they do come in white boxes, look out for the style, size, serial number, SKU, and barcode, and also check to see if the box has the shoe giant's logo on top.

If you can't find any of the above, you have likely purchased a pair of fake Nikes. A Nike shoe arriving in a clear white bag is another red flag.

2. The design and details of the shoes

The shoes above have a rough exterior and a patchy design; they are not original shoes (Image via Twitter/Atown_kicks)

Nike shoes are made through a careful process and turn out with neat detailing. Sometimes, it is easy to spot the fakes because of their rough stitches and uneven designs.

If you look at most fakes closely, you'll discover elements like unfinished seams and poor-quality embroidery. It is advisable to google clear images of the sneakers you want to purchase from the Nike website and compare them to images on other retailer sites to avoid getting scammed.

3. The logos on the shoes

The shoes above feature a Jumpman logo that is clearly not the official one (Image via Twitter/coolxeo)

A quick and easy way to spot fakes is by looking at the Nike and Jumpman logos on the shoes. Most fakes miss the unique element of the logos and end up giving themselves away. If the Swoosh on any pair of sneakers is facing the wrong direction, or the Jumpman looks crooked; do not buy such sneakers.

4. Reviews on the retailer's website

Reviews tell you a lot about the item you wish to buy (Image via Twitter/PratikSuratwala)

Nike has only a few verified retail outlets, and they include StockX, Footlocker, Dick's Sporting Goods, Nordstrom and Kohl's. If you are buying from a retailer that is not among those mentioned above, do check the reviews on the product before placing your order.

Disgruntled customers usually leave reviews to alert other customers to a scam. A slew of bad reviews is your cue to desist from buying from such a retailer.

5. Meager prices

Unusually cheap Nike offers that are not from the Nike store, are most likely from scammers (Image via Twitter/ShekarRathore)

Most retailers hardly offer discounts for brand-new Nike shoes and would rather sell at a more expensive price than the one provided on the original website.

Be wary of very cheap shoes, as they might just end up being fake Nikes.

You can only be a hundred percent sure of the quality of the shoes when you shop from Nike online or physical stores or the brand's authorized dealers. Follow the above tips when shopping anywhere else.