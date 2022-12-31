5 top TV episodes of 2022

2022 proved to be a monumental year for TV, with some episodes being masterpieces.

This endless list of shows includes Abbott Elementary, Our Flag Means Death, What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, This Is Us, Better Call Saul, Severance, The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and many more.

These shows display various themes like comedy, action, romance, thriller, sci-fi, etc., and give us hope that 2023 will be an excellent year for television.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from several shows released in 2022.

Top 5 TV episodes of 2022

5) The White Lotus - Arrivederci (season 2, episode 7)

Platform: HBO

The season finale of The White Lotus had several plot twists with captivating performances by Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza. The episode saw an insane fight sequence between Tanya and a couple of homos*xual goons on the yacht. Even though she couldn't make it alive, she managed to give a hell of a fight and killed Niccolo, Quentin, and Didier. The White Lotus was created by Mike White and has been renewed for a third season.

4) The Bear - Review (season 1, episode 7)

Platform: Hulu

In the second last episode of The Bear, season 1, we saw Richie read out a positive review of the restaurant in a newspaper with a special appreciation for the risotto dish Sydney gave the reviewer as a kind gesture.

Unfortunately, she left the preorder option for their to-go service, which resulted in hundreds of tickets piling in minutes before the lunch rush. Carmy lashed out at Sidney and Marcus. Subsequently, Sydney accidentally stabbed Riche, after which she and Marcus quit. Carmy's mental health then begins to deteriorate.

3) House of the Dragon - The Green Council (season 1, episode 9)

Platform: HBO

After the passing of King Viserys, Ser Otto and the Small Council usurped the throne by crowing Prince Aegon as the King of the Seven Kingdoms. The former King's passing was kept a secret, and Otto and Alicent discussed whether to kill or exile Rhaenyra. Aegon got coronated, but Rhaenyra rejected his claim. Ultimately, the captivated Rhaenyra escaped King's Landing on her dragon, Meleys.

2) The Boys - Herogasm (season 3, episode 6)

Platform: Prime Video

The Deep and Homelander saw footage of Soldier Boy killing Countess, prompting Noir to run for his life. Butcher, Hughie, and Soldier Boy show up to Herogasm, an annual Supe o*gy where Soldier Boy accidentally released an energy blast, destroying the building and killing the twins and multiple guests.

Homelander gets wrestled to the ground by the trio but manages to escape. A-Train then used his powers to kill Blue Hawk, and Annie publicly announced her exit from the Seven.

1) Better Call Saul - Saul Gone (season 6, episode 13)

Platform: AMC and Netflix

The much-loved Breaking Bad universe created by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan saw a fitting end, with Saul Goodman getting imprisoned. His ex-wife Kim attended the sentencing in Albuquerque, where Saul admitted he lied so she would be present in person.

He admitted to Heisenberg's scheme and role in Chuck's suicide and was sentenced to 86 years in prison. Kim visited him and shared a cigarette. The final scene saw Saul finger-gunning Kim, which she acknowledged and left.

