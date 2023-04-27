5 unforgettable Avengers: Endgame dialogues 

Around this time of the month, four years ago, Marvel fans from across the world were rushing to the theaters to watch Avengers: Endgame. Released on April 26, 2019, it was a huge box office success and currently holds the spot for the second highest-grossing movie of all time.

Many fans consider Avengers: Endgame to be the best film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was certainly one of the longest, but not a second felt stretched.

The movie did a lot of things right. The story progressed fluidly and tied up all the loose strings while also leaving some room for the future. It brought together all the loved faces from the MCU together and each hero got a chance to shine. It is safe to say that Avengers: Endgame was an emotional rollercoaster but one that was incredibly entertaining and memorable.

Although it has been four years since its release, Marvel fans will always remember the impact the characters and their iconic lines had on them.

5 iconic Avengers: Endgame dialogues that Marvel fans will never forget

1) Part of the Journey is The End - Tony Stark

Iron Man is one of the most beloved characters in the franchise and so Marvel fans were heartbroken when Tony had to sacrifice his life to restore humankind in Avengers: Endgame. In his last recorded message to his wife Pepper and daughter Morgan, he mentions how an untimely death is not completely off the books when you are in the "hero gig" as he calls it.

This was a bittersweet moment for fans because even though the Avengers had yet again saved the world, this time they lost a valuable member of the team doing so. Tony's last message in Avengers: Endgame is one moment that will be etched in the minds of fans for a long time to come.

2) Everyone fails at who they are supposed to be, Thor. A measure of a person, of a hero, is how well they succeed at being who they are - Frigga

In Avengers: Endgame, when Thor meets his mother, it is a very special moment. Wise and observant, Frigga noticed straight away that he was from the future. When they met, Thor was clearly not in a good place mentally, but he felt a lot better after having a heartfelt conversation with her.

In this Avengers: Endgame scene, Frigga refers to herself as the "wisest person in Asgard" and fans cannot help but admit that her wise words had a deep impact on Thor who proved his 'worthiness' by calling Mjolnir before getting back to the mission.

3) I don't judge people by their worst mistakes - Black Widow

Throughout the franchise, Black Widow and Hawkeye had a very special bond. In Avengers: Endgame, it was an emotional moment when they tried to stop each other from making the ultimate sacrifice in order to retrieve the soul stone.

Clint argues that it should be him because of all his wrongdoings in the past, but Natasha thinks otherwise. Having a dark past herself, Natasha knows that people are more than their mistakes. She also got along well with Bruce Banner because of that outlook. She ultimately tricks Clint and sacrifices her own life for the stone.

4) Don't worry...she's got help - Wanda Maximoff and Okoye

In the final battle, Captain Marvel arrives to take the gauntlet from Peter Parker. He asks her how she will get through Thanos' armies but before she can answer, Scarlet Witch and Okoye say the iconic line as they are joined by Pepper Potts, Valkyrie, Mantis, Shuri, Okoye, Gamora, Nebula, and Wasp.

This Avengers: Endgame scene is a great 'girl power' moment and signifies the big role that female superheroes play in the Marvel Universe. Marvel fans, especially women, were happy to see all of their favorite female characters fight in the epic battle as one unit.

5) Avengers! Assemble! - Captain America

Captain America has said a lot of iconic lines over the years, but this one in Avengers: Endgame resonates the strongest with Marvel fans. In the final battle, when Thanos' armies arrived, it seemed like an impossible feat for the Avengers, but when Wong arrived with reinforcements, hope was renewed.

All the heroes on the battlefield are known to be headstrong individuals who don't like to follow orders, but in that moment, they understood the severity of the fight and worked together as a team under the able leadership of Captain America.

While there are many memorable moments in Avengers: Endgame, these 5 iconic dialogues, in particular, have had a lasting impact on fans around the world.

