5 upcoming Nike Air Max 1 of October 2023

Ever since Nike released the first Air Max Silhouette in 1987, the brand has continuously released remixes, iterations, and special edition colorways of the popular running shoes. The Air Max were the first trainers with an apparent air cushioning system, and are widely regarded as one of Nike's best innovations.

October will see the release of quite a number of the iconic running shoes. From the Nike Air Max 1 Hangul Day to the Air Max 1 Cool Grey Noise Aqua, sneakerheads should expect impressive editions of their beloved Air Max shoes.

The price ranges from $140 to $160, and they are expected to be released from October 5 to October 29 on Swoosh's website.

The Nike Air Max 1 remixes expected this October

The shoe giant never sleeps and has teased us with some exciting limited edition pieces of the Air Max 1.

Below is a list of some of them:

1. The Air Max 1 Hangul Day

In commemoration of the Hangul Day celebration in Korea, the shoe giant has teased the release of the limited edition colorway of the iconic Air Max 1.

The sneakers are set in a Khaki-Coconut-Milk-Light Orewood Brown palette. The themed sneakers feature hairy suede overlays and a milky white sole. The air cushioning unit is embedded in the sole with the swoosh design set in bold white.

A closer look at the Air Max 1 Hangul Day (Image via Instagram/Justfreshkicks)

The Air Max 1 Hangul Day sneakers will be released on October 6, just in time for the Hangul Day celebrations held on October 9 each year, and will sell for $150 per pair via the Nike website and select retailers.

2. The Air Max 1 White Black(W)

The two-toned women's exclusive sneakers are set to be released on October 5. The women's sneakers are designed with a white mesh base set against a black and off-white suede finish.

The shoe sits on a white midsole sporting a translucent Air Max unit and white and black outsole with white laces to put a finishing touch to the clean aesthetic.

A closer look at the Air Max 1 White Black (W) (Image via Instagram/Justfreshkicks)

The brand's logo can be seen on the back panel, insoles, and the heel. The pair will sell for $140 on the brand's website and through select retailers.

3. Nike Air Max 1 White Medium Olive

This colorway of the iconic Air Max silhouette is set to be released on October 12. The mudguard and inner lining of the sneakers are set in an olive color, as the name implies, and the adjacent overlays are arranged in a light grey finish, furnishing a pretty contrast against the black color of the swoosh emblem and branding atop the shoes.

The Air Max Medium Olive shoes will be available for $150 on the Nike website and select retail stores.

4. Air Max 1 (Safety Orange) W

The newly revealed Air Max 1 sneakers copy the color blocking of the original Air Max 1 with a few color changes. An orange color, as against the red of the original silhouette, brightens up the mudguard.

The Air Max 1 (Safety Orange) W (Image via Instagram/Oneness)

The rest of the Air Max 1 Safety Orange shoes are similar to the original, with neutral colors painting the mesh designs, lace unit, and insoles. The shoes will be released on October 26 and will be sold for $140 via the Nike website and select retail stores.

5. Air Max 1Cool Grey Noise Aqua

One of the latest variations of the iconic everyday sneakers, the Cool Grey Aqua is dressed in a color scheme made up of white, cool grey, "photon dust" and "noise aqua." The insoles are colored stark white and feature the classic Air Max cushioning system.

The Air Max 1 Cool Grey Noise Aqua (Image via Instagram/Usgstore)

The outsoles feature a combination of blue and white and extend towards the toe cap. The sneakers overlay is made up of a white mesh upper base sprinkled with tumbled leather swoosh designs.

This colorway of the Air Max 1 drops on October 29 with a price tag of $150.

Stay tuned for more updates on Air Max 1 sneakers.