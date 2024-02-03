6 Best rare Nike Air Jordan 1 of all time

The rarest Nike Air Jordan 1s of all time have been amazing pieces, and have also shown one's love for sneakers and how sophisticated they are. Since 1985, when these trainers started, they have changed from the basketball roots they started with. The Air Jordan 1s reshaped the sneaker industry as they fused performance with style in ways never seen before. Their impact goes beyond the court, influencing fashion and music.

The sneakers have a storied history. They are affiliated with the rookie season of Michael Jordan. Due to their distinctive designs, they are highly desirable among sneaker lovers and enthusiasts. Every individual release contributes a narrative to the Air Jordan 1s' legend. Their rarity increases their appeal, further elevating their desirability.

Before getting into the specifics, let's connect to the past. These sneakers have set benchmarks in the sneaker community. Now, let's explore the six Best rare Nike Air Jordan 1 of all time.

Rare Nike Air Jordan 1 of all time every sneakerhead should have

The Nike Air Jordan 1 has always been a significant element of Nike's history. Always new and in. The Nike Air Jordan 1 comes with a piece of Jordan history and is comfortable to wear all day. Get the color you want, and then walk out in the famous shape made from a premium mix of materials and encased in There is air in the heel. Here are some of the rarest Air Jordan 1s every fashion enthusiast must have in their collection.

1) Air Jordan 1 Royal Blue, 1985

Air Jordan 1 Royal Blue, 1985 (Image via StockX)

The Royal Blue is more than just a sneaker, it's a piece of history. Released in 1985, it quickly became Michael Jordan's favorite. The blue and black colorway makes it a unique one. Jordan's choice to wear them in a famous ad made them iconic. Prices for these sneakers can go high due to their historic value. They are available on StockX for $16,461. Collectors and fans seek them out for their unique place in sports history.

2) Air Jordan 1 BRED/Banned, 1985

Air Jordan 1 BRED/Banned, 1985 (Image via StockX)

The BRED, also known as the Banned, is legendary. Its story is tied to the NBA's ban, making it infamous. This colorway embodies defiance. It's a symbol of breaking rules and setting new standards. Priced at $30,000 on StockX, these sneakers can be found easily. They're a must-have for those who love the lore of Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan brand.

3) Air Jordan 1 UNC/Carolina Blue, 1985

Air Jordan 1 UNC/Carolina Blue, 1985 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The UNC represents Michael Jordan's college days. It's Carolina Blue and white colors are a nod to his alma mater. While it is not as rare as others, its beauty is unmatched. These sneakers are both stylish and bring back memories. Collectors can get them and are willing to pay for their sentimental and aesthetic value. The price is $612 on StockX.

4) Air Jordan 1 Black Toe, 1985

Air Jordan 1 Black Toe, 1985 (Image via Nike)

The Black Toe is an iconic piece. It's associated with the creation of the Jumpman logo. The historical significance of this pair makes it a collector's dream. Released in 1985, and re-released in 2013 and 2016, it's due for another comeback. Its price reflects its status among the best-rare Nike Air Jordan 1s of all time. Available through select retailers and resale markets, it's a piece of sneaker royalty. The retail price is $160.00 on Nike’s official website.

5) Air Jordan 1 High Chicago, 1986

Nike Air Jordan 1 High Chicago, 1986 (Image via StockX)

The Chicago colorway corrected earlier controversies and became the face of the Air Jordan 1. This red, white, and black sneaker is what comes to mind when people think of Jordans. Its multiple re-releases have made it accessible yet still highly coveted. Prices vary, but its iconic status keeps demand high. It's available through Nike and secondary markets. The price is $30,000 on StockX.

6) Air Jordan 1 Retro Japan Pack, 2001

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Japan Pack, 2001 (Image via StockX)

The Japan Pack is a testament to Nike Japan's creativity. Released in 2001, it included four unique colorways. Each came in a limited edition suitcase, adding to their allure. These sneakers are rare gems and command high prices in the collector's market. They're sought-after for their design and exclusivity. Available in limited quantities, they are treasures for serious collectors. The price is $892 on StockX for the grey ones and $349 for the navy ones.

The best rare Nike Air Jordan 1 of all time represents more than just footwear. They're pieces of basketball and cultural history. Each trainer has a story connected to different times in Michael Jordan's career and the history of sneakers.

Fans and collectors want to get their hands on them because of their rarity, interesting design, and history. It can be hard to find these shoes, whether you look at auctions, specialty stores, or online markets. But the hunt is worth it for people who know how important they are. Not just shoes, but a piece of history that you can wear or show off.