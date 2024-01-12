7 best Badgley Mischka bags to add to your cart this year

In 1988, renowned designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka established Badgley Mischka. The brand is known for bags that exude timeless elegance and contemporary design.

The American brand has carved an indelible niche in the fashion scene with its bags spotted on celebrities like Queen Latifah, Carrie Underwood, and Taylor Swift. The American brand's founders share a passion for creating rich designs that transcend the imagination.

With Mark's eye for intricate details and Bradley's penchant for premium fabrics, they have birthed a brand that contributes significantly to modern couture. Below is a carefully curated list of the best bags from the American brand that should be on your shopping lists this year.

7 best Badgley Mischka bags to avail in 2024

1. Scout iridescent faux python mini saddle bag

The Scout iridescent faux python mini saddle bag (Image via Badgley Mischka)

This bag blends fashion and function and is crafted from iridescent faux snakeskin. The design mixes faint blush hues with a bold design. It can be worn in three different ways: carrying it from the top handle, the removable 14-inch handle, or the removable 22-inch drop chain.

The bag also features a magnetic clasp to keep belongings secure. The bag sells for $59.99 on the brand's website.

2. Riley woven vegan leather handbag

The Riley woven vegan leather handbag (Image via Badgley Mischka)

The Riley bag is crafted from vegan leather. The bag's woven structure comes in a ginger hue and features an interior pocket, an adjustable gold chain, and a metallic snap closure to keep your belongings safe. The bag sells for $59.99 in the brand's official store.

3. Violet sequin asymmetrical mini audiere with floral pearl clasp

The Violet sequin asymmetrical mini audiere with floral pearl clasp (Image via Badgley Mischka)

The bag is completely covered in glimmering sequins and has a trapezium layout. It is dressed in a dark pewter color and features a silver removable chain and a petal-detailed clasp adorned with a central pearl. This bag is sold for $72 in the brand's official store.

4. Madison floral crystal mini audiere

The Madison floral crystal mini audiere (Image via Badgley Mischka)

The exterior of this bag is adorned with hand-beaded crystals arranged in a stem and petal design. The bag is draped in an off-white color and features a convenient lift clasp and detachable chain. This bag is sold for $98 in the brand's official store.

5. Audley mini drawstring pouch

The Audley mini drawstring pouch (Image via Badgley Mischka)

The Adley mini is made from chainmail material and adorned with rhinestones in a golden hue that allows it to shimmer and shine from any angle. It features an upper adorned with ruffled tulle, one interior pocket, and a drawstring type of closure. This bag is sold for $124 in the brand's official store.

6. Chelsea velvet ruffled dumpling clutch

The Chelsea velvet ruffled dumpling clutch (Image via Badgley Mischka)

The Chelsea clutch bag is crafted from velvet fabric, which gives it a luxurious look and adds dimension to the bag's aesthetics. The bag features a tension frame for a sturdy build, a lined interior, and a removable chain. The bag is sold for $100 in the brand's official store.

7. Sophia satin pleated shoulder clutch

The Sophia satin pleated shoulder clutch (Image via Badgley Mischka)

It is made from satin fabric and comes in a pleated design that adds dimension to the aesthetics of the bag. It features a lift clasp for securing all belongings, pleats at the sides of the bag, and a strap that can be worn across the shoulders or carried by hand. This clutch comes in an electric blue color and is sold for $86 in the brand's official store.

The above-mentioned bags exude style and intricate craftsmanship. Their unique colors and eye-catching designs make them perfect accessories for a fashionable ensemble.