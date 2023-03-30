7 best Shark Tank pitches of all time

Shark Tank is a popular television show that has captured the attention of many viewers since its debut in 2009. Each episode of the show features a panel of investors, also known as sharks, who listen to pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs and inventors.

Entrepreneurs are given time to present their pitch and answer questions from the sharks. These pitches are structured in a way that requires the entrepreneurs to present their business plans, potential profits, and long-term growth strategies to the investors, who then decide whether or not to invest in the business.

Over the years, the show has seen some truly remarkable products and impressive pitches that have landed deals with the sharks. While some pitches are commended for their visual presentations, others are remembered for being well-researched and thorough.

Here's a look at seven of the greatest Shark Tank pitches of all time.

7 Shark Tank pitches that left the sharks truly impressed

1) Scrub Daddy, Season 3

Scrub Daddy is easily one of Shark Tank's most successful products. Its founder, Aaron Krause, gave such a refined pitch of his smiley-shaped sponges that all the sharks were left thoroughly impressed.

During his pitch, Krause gave an energetic live demonstration of the different uses of the sponge and how effectively it can clean any kind of surface. Krause's confident pitch resembled an infomercial, as he carefully explained the versatility of his product.

Shark Daymond John later called it one of his favorite pitches from the show. The pitch got Krause a $200,000 investment for 20% equity from Lori Greiner.

2) Cousins Maine Lobster, Season 4

Cousins Maine Lobster founders Sabin Lomac and Jim Teslikis came fully prepared for their pitch, having watched all three previous seasons of Shark Tank. The cousins came up with their own sample questionnaire based on successful pitches that had been made earlier and prepared answers accordingly.

The intense preparation left them equipped to answer all the questions the sharks threw at them about their lobster roll food truck. The cousins came to the show targeting Barbara Corcoran, having done research on her and her businesses, especially in the food sector. Corcoran ended up investing $55,000 for 15% of their business.

Corcoran later recalled their pitch in an interview, calling it the best pitch she had seen on Shark Tank. Speaking to Business Insider, she said:

"They were clear, they were good-looking (you couldn't take your eyes off them), they were high energy, and they answered every question and objection like geniuses. Genuine, rock solid, and perfect answers."

3) Ten Thirty One Productions, Season 5

Melissa Carbone's horror attraction company Ten Thirty One Productions received one of the largest investments in Shark Tank history - a $2 million investment for 20% equity from Mark Cuban. Cabone's pitch, which featured horror performers in full costume, is a great example of how effective visual presentations can be.

Apart from the entertaining experience, Cabone also gave detailed explanations about her plans to expand the company nationwide as well as solid data on the company's valuations, adding that her company made over $1 million a night during the Halloween season for its premiere event in Los Angeles.

If the sharks were not already impressed by Cabone's visual act, her clear-cut business plans definitely made an impact. Cabone's pitch was a perfect mix of visuals and well-researched data, making it one of Shark Tank's best pitches of all time.

4) Simple Sugars, Season 4

Lani Lazarri was only 18 when she pitched her skincare line on season 4 of Shark Tank. Lazarri gave a live demonstration of her Simple Sugars line of skincare products while narrating her own personal struggles with eczema.

She also invited shark Lori Greiner to try the product for herself and gave a detailed explanation of the kind of ingredients that were used in the products. Lazarri further outlined her future plans for the company and how she planned to grow it with the help of an investor's capital and mentorship.

Lani walked away with a $100,000 investment from Mark Cuban in exchange for 33% equity in her company. What made Lazarri's pitch so impressive was the way she effortlessly engaged her potential investors with the help of an effective product demonstration as well as clear-cut goals for the future of the company.

5) Cycloramic, Season 5

Hands-free video app Cycloramic uses an iPhone's vibrations to move it in a circle for the purpose of compiling a panoramic photograph. Cycloramic's creator Bruno François' Shark Tank pitch stands out as a clear example of the effectiveness of a polished product demonstration.

During his pitch, Bruno gave a thorough working demo of his app, which proved to the sharks that it was an idea worth investing in. François' genius creation and confident approach got him a joint deal between Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner for $500,000 in exchange for 15% equity.

6) Mission Belt Co., Season 4

Nate Holzapfel's Mission Belt Co., is a company that makes high-quality belts without holes. While the product itself was not enough to catch the sharks' eyes, what made Holzapfel's pitch great was his intense passion for his product.

Ultimately, when Holzapfel got an investment, it was not for his belts but for his enthusiasm and his impressive salesmanship. Daymond John invested $50,000 for 37.5% equity, on the condition that Holzapfel would lead the sales team.

By choosing to invest in Holzapfel rather than his product, John established the idea that successful companies not only need genius ideas but also passionate and confident businessmen, as he, later on, said in a Business Insider interview:

"We're not investing in companies. We're investing in people."

7) Lumio, Season 6

Max Gunawan's foldable lamp company Lumio was an instant hit with all five sharks. Gunawan's pitch involved him explaining the various uses and features of his book-shaped lamp. The lamp's versatility and Gunawan's vision for the company impressed the sharks.

Gunawan also proved his dedication towards his company by explaining how he spent four months living in a Chinese factory to ensure his products were kept to the standard of quality.

Gunawan's magnetic personality and precise explanations earned him different investment offers from each shark on the panel. Gunawan ultimately signed a deal with Robert Herjavec for $350,000 in exchange for 10% equity.

In conclusion, Shark Tank pitches serve as a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas to investors and potentially secure funding.

With over 10 seasons and numerous successful pitches, the show has become a valuable resource for anyone looking to start a business or invest in new ventures.

Shark Tank is presently in its 14th season, with new episodes coming out every Friday on ABC.

