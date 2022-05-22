7 best Top Gun quotes that have lived on

Few films in Tom Cruise's illustrious career stand out as much as Top Gun. Cruise starred as Maverick, a competent and cocky fighter pilot who competed in the Top Gun flight school against the finest in the world. Cruise became the blockbuster phenomenon he is today because of this entertaining and vibrant 80s film.

Fans recall a lot of notable sequences and moments from the movie, but some of the words are just as unforgettable as Maverick's epic aerial dogfights. As the long-awaited sequel arrives, now seems like a good time to reflect back on the best quotes from the original Top Gun.

Top Gun has a particular place in the hearts of fans even after all these years. With all of the hype around the sequel, many of those fans will undoubtedly return to the original and relive their favourite scenes. There are many great lines that have made the film so exciting and iconic.

7 quotes in Top Gun that were just epic

7) Charlie assesses Maverick

Still from Top Gun 1986

Charlie: "So, You're The One."

Despite the fact that everybody who has seen a movie before can foresee that Maverick and Charlie will fall in love by the end, the relationship begins coldly. Charlie is not impressed with Maverick's haughty tactics as the new intelligence officer lecturing the Top Gun contenders.

Charlie challenges his ego by interrupting the lesson to let him brag about his abilities in front of everyone. She has a feeling that she's seen this kind of arrogance before, so she's ready to wait and see whether he's just talking.

6) Maverick's Attitude

Maverick: "You don't have time to think up there. You think, you're dead."

The film frequently debates whether Maverick's impulsive temperament as a pilot is a positive trait or a liability. While it comes across as arrogant at times, Maverick does provide some insight into how he functions in the cockpit.

Maverick explains his strategy to Charlie, insisting that the most important thing a pilot needs is solid instincts. Maverick believes that there is no time to think, just to act, given the terrible circumstances they are in. That appears to be a wonderful description of his personality.

5) First or last place

Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise in Top Gun(1986)

Slider: "Remember boys, no points for second place."

With the TOPGUN trophy on the line, Maverick and Goose must lift their game against Iceman's team, which includes the egotistical Slider, who fires off this statement in an attempt to demoralise them.

While both Iceman and Slider want to win, the former is more concerned with Maverick's recklessness in the air, which just adds to their tensions, right up until the unimaginable happens.

4) A Fantastic Story

Maverick: "Because I was inverted."

Maverick demonstrated his ability as a pilot early on in the film. At the same time, he demonstrated his arrogance while also being a charming hotshot, which helped Cruise become a breakout star. Maverick is one of the pilots deployed to divert enemy planes away once they fly into the incorrect airspace.

As the opposition pilots appear to get more aggressive, things become tight. Maverick, on the other hand, is unfazed and decides to have some fun with them. Before capturing a picture of the adversary, he inverts his plane and flies upside down. He then brags to the class about how he was able to catch Charlie's attention.

3) Wingman for Maverick

Maverick: "Talk to me, Goose."

The bond between Maverick and Goose provides a lot of the film's heart. Goose trusts Maverick, and he is the ideal sidekick for him, despite his troubles with other pilots. This makes Goose's death in an accident all the more tragic.

"Talk to me, Goose," Maverick said during many of their tough flying routines. It serves as a reminder that Maverick is still looking to his buddy for help. Maverick said the same thing after Goose's death, searching for the help he needed in warfare. It's a heartfelt reminder of what they meant to each other.

2) Iceman vs. Maverick

Iceman (Val Kilmer), Maverick's competitor in the Top Gun Academy, is a terrific 80s movie villain, but a nice one. Iceman is the polar opposite of Maverick, following the rules and displaying incredible patience while in the air. Maverick's irresponsible behaviour is a liability in his eyes.

Iceman and Maverick have had their share of arguments in the course of the film, and in one scene, he describes Maverick as hazardous. To which Maverick retaliates by saying,

"That's correct, Ice... I'm dangerous, man."

It was a wonderful and memorable faceoff because of Cruise's delivery and the way he and Kilmer played off against one another, reinforcing their gripping rivalry.

1) The Classic Line

Maverick: "I feel the need…the need for speed!"

There is no other line in the movie that is as memorable as this one. "I feel the desire...the need for speed!" Maverick and Goose are excited as they prepare to soar into the sky once more.

It's a little corny, but it gets the blood flowing, the heart pumping. These are the types of individual scenes that thrive on the rush of adrenaline. It's also an apt description of Tom Cruise's personality in general, since he always seems to strive to make bigger and quicker movies, which he appears to be doing again in Top Gun: Maverick.

Look no further than these Top Gun quotes if you're looking for a classic '80s film with great music to match!

I hope you appreciated the quotes and were transported back to the 1980s by them. If you haven't seen the film yet, these Top Gun quotations will help you prepare for your next movie night.

Edited by Somava