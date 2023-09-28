8 movies like Baby Driver you should absolutely watch

Baby Driver was one of the finest movies to be released in 2017. The action film, penned and helmed by Edgar Wright, received three Academy Awards nominations, along with two for the BAFTA Film Awards (winning one for Editing), two for the Critics' Choice Awards (winning one for Editing), and one for the Golden Globe Award.

It stars Ansel Elgort in the lead role, with Lily James playing his character’s girlfriend. Noted actors like Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm and Eiza González form the supporting cast.

If you are done watching Baby Driver on repeat and searching for other such movies, look no further. Here’s a list of the top eight movies that have thematic and other resemblances with the heist film.

Watch these movies if you have loved Baby Driver

1) The Italian Job (1969 or 2003 version)

Choose either, but The Italian Job is a must-watch. The original iteration stars Michael Caine as Charlie Croker, a cockney criminal who orchestrates a gold bullion cache robbery along with a gang.

In the 2003 version, Mark Wahlberg plays Croker. Both movies did excellent business.

2) Drive (2011)

The Ryan Gosling-starrer is another action drama that Baby Driver fans will enjoy. It deals with a million-dollar heist, laced with action, fast car scenes, and romance.

Apart from Ryan Gosling as a Hollywood stunt driver, the novel-based film also stars Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Christina Hendricks, and Oscar Isaac, among others.

3) Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Smart, sleek, and suave, Kingsman: The Secret Service is a 2014 action comedy which pits the secret spy organization, the Kingsman, against a wealthy megalomaniac and eco-terrorist.

Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Michael Caine, Mark Strong, and Samuel L. Jackson as the antagonist Richmond Valentine comprise the cast.

4) Bullitt (1968)

A name hardly missed by any Baby Driver listing, Bullitt is a neo-noir action thriller. Even though the cop vs. killer film has many high moments, it stands out because of an iconic car chase scene.

Set in San Francisco, the sequence takes place along the hills of the Californian city and remains one highly influential even today.

5) The Transporter (2002)

The film that established Jason Statham as an action star, The Transporter was about a France-based British mercenary driver who gets involved in a people-smuggling plot.

Statham’s performance as Frank Martin, the mercenary driver/an ex-special operations soldier, was critically praised, paving the way for four Transporter films.

6) Point Break (1991)

While this name may surprise many, the reason for Point Break’s inclusion is the effect it had on Edgar Wright. He said:

“Point Break (has) been a big influence on me a couple of times now, both on Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver. The aborted bank heist that turns into a foot chase is one of the greatest action scenes of all time.”

7) Ocean's Eleven (2001)

One of the top heist movies, Ocean's Eleven is a go-to name for a list like this. It follows buddies Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), who strategize a $160 million heist from Terry Benedict (Andy García), a casino owner and lover of Tess, Ocean's ex-wife (Julia Roberts).

8) Atomic Blonde (2017)

An action thriller, Atomic Blonde is about Lorraine Broughton, a top-level MI6 field agent, who is tasked to retrieve The List. That particular microfilm document comprises names of double agents and is being smuggled into the West before the 1989 Berlin Wall collapse.