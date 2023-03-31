8 upcoming Disney movies of 2023

Disney movies have been captivating audiences both young and old for decades. With a vast collection of films spanning nearly a century, Disney has established itself as a leading force in the entertainment industry, producing some of the most iconic and beloved movies in history.

From classic fairytale adaptations like Snow White and Cinderella to modern-day animated adventures like Frozen and Moana, Disney movies continue to delight and inspire a worldwide audience. Disney's magic lies in the studio's versatility and its capacity to create films in any genre, leaving its myriad fans satisfied.

Disney has planned a couple of new releases for 2023. From superhero movies like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 and The Marvels to animated films like Elemental from Pixar, there is something for everyone. Here are eight Disney movies to look forward to in 2023.

The Little Mermaid, Wish, The Marvels, and five other Disney movies to add to your 2023 watchlist

1) Peter Pan and Wendy

Release Date: April 28, 2023

Cast: Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony, Yara Shahidi, and Jude Law

Disney's live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie's beloved classic, Peter Pan, is sure to find its spot on the list of the studio's best book adaptations of all time.

Directed by David Lowery, the story follows the adventures of Peter Pan and Wendy Darling as they fly off to the magical world of Neverland, where they have adventures with the lost boys, the pirate Captain Hook, and the mischievous pixie Tinker Bell.

The film promises to stay true to the beloved original story while also bringing a fresh perspective to the timeless tale.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Will Poulter

Everyone's favorite Guardians return for the third installment of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The film follows the adventures of the Guardians as they settle into life on Knowhere. When certain parts of Rocket Raccoon's past resurface, the team has to go on a dangerous mission in order to protect him.

The synopsis released by Marvel Studios and Disney reads,

"Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Marvel fans are expected to be thrilled and delighted by the latest installment, which promises to be another action-packed and entertaining addition to the franchise.

3) The Little Mermaid

Release Date: May 26, 2023

Cast: Halle Bailey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, and Daveed Diggs

Perhaps one of the most anticipated live-action remakes, Disney's The Little Mermaid has Halle Bailey playing the role of everyone's favorite red-headed mermaid princess, Ariel. Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will feature music from the original film as well as new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In an exclusive interview with Edition by Modern Luxury, Bailey said that the film will put a more contemporary spin on the classic story.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy. It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.”

4) Elemental

Release Date: June 16, 2023

Cast: Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie

A Disney-Pixar production, Elemental is a wholesome animated film that explores the world of Element City, where the fire, water, land, and air tribes reside. The story centers on the unlikely friendship between Ember, a fire woman, and Wade and their journey together in a world where elements of different natures are not allowed to interact together. Directed by Peter Sohn, the film is expected to address themes of community, relationships, family, and acceptance.

Speaking to A.frame, producer Denise Ream, who previously collaborated with director Peter Sohn on The Good Dinosaur, said,

"It's a story about relationships — between Fire and Water, between parents and their kids, and between all of us and our neighbors who might not look like us. It's part comedy, part family journey, and part culture clash."

5) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Release Date: June 30, 2023

Cast: Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Antonio Banderas

Harrison Ford reprises his role as Indiana Jones in the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones film franchise. The film, directed by James Mangold, is set in 1969 against the backdrop of the space race between the US government and the Soviet Union.

The story follows Jones and his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, as they fight former Nazi scientists working for NASA as part of their moon-landing program. Serving as the finale to the epic franchise, the film is expected to be a hit among audiences.

6) Haunted Mansion

Release Date: July 28, 2023

Cast: Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Dan Levy, and LaKeith Stanfield

This remake of 2003's Haunted Mansion features an all-star cast and promises to be just as spooky and entertaining. Directed by Justin Simien, the horror comedy film revolves around a single mom who hires a motley crew of experts, including a priest, a psychic, a historian, and a paranormal expert, to help exorcize their newly bought mansion, which is inhabited by ghosts.

The family-friendly film is expected to win the hearts of children and adults alike, especially with such a star-studded cast.

7) The Marvels

Release Date: November 10, 2023

Cast: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Lashana Lynch, and Samuel L. Jackson

The Marvels brings together three fan favorites from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for an all-new adventure. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film serves as a sequel to Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision.

The story revolves around Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau, who discover that their powers keep getting swapped with each other and must team up in order to figure out why. The upcoming film has left Marvel fans eagerly awaiting its release.

8) Wish

Disney's Wish @DisneyWishMovie Starring Ariana DeBose as Asha, directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes, and featuring all-new songs by Julia Michaels, Disney's Wish releases in November 2023. (2/2) Starring Ariana DeBose as Asha, directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes, and featuring all-new songs by Julia Michaels, Disney's Wish releases in November 2023. (2/2) https://t.co/nTexyhS4QU

Release Date: November 23, 2023

Cast: Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk

Wish is an animated musical film co-directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn and produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. Releasing in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the film is centered around the legend of the wishing star, which has been a recurring theme in many Disney productions.

Set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, the story follows Asha, who makes a wish to the sky and is answered by a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Asha and Star work together to save her community.

As director Chris Buck said during the film's D23 presentation, the movie is expected to show the power of a selfless and impassioned wish.

"Fawn and I both grew up on Disney classics and fell in love with them. There truly is no greater power in the universe than someone with a true wish in their hearts."

Over the years, Disney has produced a plethora of iconic films that have left a lasting impact on popular culture. From fairytales and love stories to action films and superhero adventures, Disney continues to delight viewers with their heartwarming stories and unforgettable characters.

Poll : 0 votes