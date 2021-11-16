'9-1-1' Season 5 Episode 8: Fans bid adieu to iconic character

9-1-1 has been a fan-favourite show for the last three years. The show about first responders manages to convey a level of emotional depth that connects with its audience.

Over the years, viewers have grown fond of the characters in the show, and this was especially evident when one of the characters recently bid farewell to the show.

Fans were served a sudden surprise when the show bid farewell to Michael Grant (Rockmond Dunbar) in today's exceptionally thrilling episode and they have been very vocal about their response:

'9-1-1' gives emotional farewell to Michael and David's characters

Although fans are saddened about the two of the show's very iconic characters leaving, 9-1-1 did give them a great farewell and a proper fairytale ending. Michael has come a long way, struggling with his identity and the quest to find peace.

The beginning of the episode showed Michael planning to propose to Dr. David Hale (La Monde Byrd). However, the episode took a turn for the worse when the hospital David was performing surgery in caught fire.

The rest of the episode was leading to the ultimate finale of rescuing David, who was still in the midst of the surgery inside the burning hospital after refusing to abandon his duty and go back on his word.

After being rescued, Michael and David's reconciliation was a really special moment and had fans all over Twitter errupting with joy:

A throwback to Michael's time on '9-1-1'

The episode ended with a farewell tribute to Michael. Dunbar's character announced his departure in the form of moving to Tahiti with Dr. David, and subsequently a beautiful montage of his time with Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) was shown. This was bound to get the fans emotional, and they reacted to the revelation on Twitter:

The future of the characters?

So far, the arcs of the two characters Michael and David seem to be over. They are moving to Tahiti and nothing else has been conveyed so far. The show's creators are yet to confirm what direction the narrative will take.

However, since they are just relocating, there is no reason to believe that Michael and David cannot return later in the show for another season.

9-1-1 airs every Monday on FOX at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish