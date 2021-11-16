'9-1-1' Season 5 episode 8: Fans breaking over Buck handling a baby

9-1-1 fans always find fascinating ways of connecting to the TV show. In the latest episode, which was packed with edge-of-the-seat action and emotional moments, a particular moment of Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) handling a baby has caught the eye of most fans, and Twitter is flooding with it.

amelia @buckleystrand_ Are you crying about buck and Eddie with babies or are you normal #911onFOX Are you crying about buck and Eddie with babies or are you normal #911onFOX https://t.co/4endeSY9oa

The frienships of 9-1-1

Buck is not the only one involved in this. Edmundo "Eddie" Diaz (Ryan Guzman), his buddy, is an integral part of this moment, which fans found adorable. Buck is one of the most popular characters in 9-1-1 and his friendship with Eddie has been an essential part of the show, especially for the fans.

The scene with the baby is not the only bit that's breaking the internet. A scene following this has Buck and Eddie looking out for each other in an emotionally tense moment for both the characters. This has also gained a lot of appreciation from the fans.

One Twitter user wrote:

"Buck comforting Eddie is actually everything to me, their bond is something out of this world."

Other fans have come up with similar versions of their appreciation for the duo. The scenes in which they fought fire side-by-side and that, too, in an episode that is by no means ordinary, stayed with viewers.

buddie struggle tweets @StruggleBuddie @/911onFOX you need to give us content the people in my phone are going insane @/911onFOX you need to give us content the people in my phone are going insane https://t.co/p8X0EWJhH6

Throwback to fan favourites

Some fans have also used this opportunity to comment and reminisce about Buck and Eddie's friendship. Twitter users have posted pictures and videos of earlier episodes in which the daredevil duo joined forces.

buckley-diaz chronological scenes @buddielover28

#buddie #911onFOX 4x03: they’ve always been joined by the hip but in this season they literally are glued together 4x03: they’ve always been joined by the hip but in this season they literally are glued together#buddie #911onFOX https://t.co/MVRUM0FBCO

Season of memes

The heartwarming scene of Buck handing a baby to Eddie while on a fire rescue mission in the 8th episode of 9-1-1 generated memes like no other. Some of them were adorable, and some, plain funny.

ً @bvcklydiaz

25.1k views already just for buck and eddie holding a baby the power buddie has over us wow #911onFOX 25.1k views already just for buck and eddie holding a baby the power buddie has over us wow #911onFOXhttps://t.co/wZtLynCFY9

Monday's episode was indeed filled with lots of emotions. Fans could barely keep calm during the airing. Some fans have also claimed that this is like "vintage" 9-1-1, indicating the earlier seasons of the TV show by FOX.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

9-1-1 airs every Monday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha