90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 release date and air time

TLC will premiere a brand new season of its popular series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in less than a day. The show will introduce viewers to a new set of couples where their stories will be unveiled onscreen as they embark on a new journey in their relationship.

The fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will premiere on Sunday night, January 29, 2023, only on TLC. The 90 Day spin-off will feature couples who move to the USA for love and will follow their journey as they fall in love and adjust to the changes. In addition, the series will see the couples showcasing how far they will go for love.

The official summary for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 reads:

"How far would you go for love? Fans of 90 Day Fiance have seen lovestruck foreigners make the big adjustment of moving to America, and now they'll get to follow hopeful couples where its the American moving abroad."

The soon-to-be released reality TV dating show will introduce six couples who embark on this journey to find out if their love is one that lasts a lifetime. With little to no time left for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to premiere, here's everything you need to know about it.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 will see one cast member coming out as transgender onscreen

The new year has begun, and TLC is already celebrating it with a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. As mentioned above, the premiering episode will be released on Sunday night on TLC. For viewers who do not have cable TV, the episode can be streamed live via YouTube TV if they have a valid subscription with the login details.

Titled To Love and Be Wise Is Impossible, the official synopsis for episode one reads:

"Kris prepares to meet her fiancée in person; Gabe gears up to mix business and pleasure in Colombia; Daniele preps for a reunion with Yohan in the Dominican Republic; after a two-year engagement, Jen has hopes for an Indian wedding."

The series teases a lot of drama and emotions in the preview clips. Prior to its release, one cast member comes out as transgender onscreen. Gabriel reveals that Isabel didn't know he was transgender when they first met.

In an exclusive clip received by Entertainment Tonight, Gabriel opened up about the night he met Isabel and shared:

"That night we went out, we was kissing, we was dancing, we was hugging. It was a great night. And Isabel told me she doesn't have sex on the first night, which, I was kind of relieved because she did not know I was trans."

The couple first met at a mutual friends' place, and it was an immediate attraction for both of them. To find out if Gabriel and Isabel beat the odds and survive their relationship till the end, stay tuned.

