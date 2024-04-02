90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell All Pt. 3: Recap and more details explored

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, April 1, 2024. During the segment, the cast continued their conversation with Shaun Robinson during the Tell All segment and several disagreements came to light.

Natalie and Josh continued to disagree about their former relationship while Shannon, Tyray's love interest, made an appearance. The two opened up about their blossoming relationship.

The synopsis of the episode read:

"Tyray's new love interest joins the Tell All and learns that Tyray has never been kissed; Natalie grills Josh about their future; Shaun asks the cast viewer questions, and John surprises Meghan on stage."

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 will return next week with part 4 of the reunion special on April 8, 2024, on TLC.

Natalie and Josh got into a heated argument during 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell All pt. 3

During 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell All pt. 3, Shaun Robinson further quizzed the season 4 cast about their relationships and on-screen journeys.

Natalie and Josh were at odds and the former demanded respect from her ex-boyfriend. She said that she fought hard for herself and her mother. She added that she didn't care about Josh's perspective.

Although Josh claimed that he didn't mean to disrespect Natalie, other 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 stars also felt that Natalie was being disrespected. The two continued to argue about their relationship as Chantel pointed out that it seemed like Josh had led Natalie on.

Natalie noted that she didn't want a casual relationship and asked Josh to leave her. She added that he returned to her life after the two broke up. Josh's friends, who were also present at the reunion special, stated that Josh liked to help people.

Shaun further inquired about Natalie wanting to be a mother and the latter explained that while she wanted a child, she didn't want one with Josh anymore.

Later in the episode, Shaun Robinson welcomed Shannon, Tyray's love interest, to the special, and the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast member couldn't stop laughing. Shaun asked Shannon about how the two met and the latter revealed that the two met in New Orleans.

She explained that she saw him and randomly started talking to him. Shannon added that they immediately hit it off and that it didn't feel like she was meeting a stranger. When the host asked what they talked about, Shannon said that while her conversations with Tyray weren't serious, they were flirty.

Since the Tell All segment was the first time the two met after their first meeting in New Orleans, Shannon asked Tyray why he didn't ask to meet Shannon again.

"I was just like, afraid of making the first step."

Tyray continued that he was afraid of not being ready. Shaun asked him if he felt ready now and he said "Definitely." Tryay clarified that it was a different "ball game". Shannon noted that she liked his "heart" and explained that the 90 Day: The Single Life star was a "kind person."

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 will return next week with another episode on Monday, April 8, 2024 on TLC.