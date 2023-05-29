A Beautiful Life on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, and more

Netflix's upcoming Danish musical drama, A Beautiful Life, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The movie tells the inspiring story of a fisherman who has a gifted voice and is an exceptionally talented singer. He's discovered by a prominent music manager, following which his life takes a drastic turn.

The film stars singer Christopher in the lead role, along with various others playing crucial supporting characters. It is directed by Mehdi Avaz and written by Stefan Jaworski.

Netflix's A Beautiful Life teaser showcases the protagonist's melodious voice and singing prowess

Netflix released the official teaser for A Beautiful Life on April 28, 2023, and it depicts a scene featuring the protagonist singing a melodious song. The teaser shows him performing in front of a few people, who seem impressed with his vocal prowess and showmanship.

Not many other details pertaining to the plot are revealed in the trailer. Overall, the trailer maintains a charming and almost romantic tone that fans of musical dramas like Begin Again and Once will certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Netflix also put out the official synopsis of the movie on their YouTube channel.

The synopsis reads:

''If you have nothing to die for - what are you even alive for? We are super excited to see Christopher playing Elliott who bargains on a journey to find his people and his voice in A beautiful life coming to Netflix June 1.''

The synopsis further continues:

''When a young fisherman with a hidden talent gets discovered by a music producer, he must decide if he's ready to open himself up to stardom — and love.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can expect a warm and romantic musical drama that explores a number of themes like love, romance, passion, and struggle, among many other things.

In brief, about A Beautiful Life cast

Noted Danish singer Christopher stars as Elliot in his first-ever lead role in films. Christopher is a fisherman who struggles to make ends meet. He occasionally plays local gigs. However, his life takes a huge turn when he's discovered by a famous music manager, who's extremely impressed with his voice and singing abilities.

He's then brought to her studio, where he works with her daughter, who's a young producer. Christopher looks impressive in the film's trailer as he perfectly portrays his character's struggles, angst, and passion with utmost ease.

Viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the film. Some of Christopher's most popular songs include Told You So, Against the Odds, and Nothing in Common, to name a few.

Starring alongside Christopher in another key role is Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who plays the role Lily, a young producer who works with her mother. Inga looks equally brilliant in the role and shares impeccable onscreen chemistry with Christopher.

Fans can expect her to deliver a charming performance. Her other acting credits include Observation, It could have been worse, and Going West.

Other important cast members in the film are Ardalan Esmaili, Christine Albeck Børge, and many more.

Viewers can stream A Beautiful Life on Netflix on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes