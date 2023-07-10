A Lifelong Love on HMM: Cast list and characters explored

HMM's new romantic drama film, titled A Lifelong Love, is all set to premiere on the channel on Friday, July 21, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who looks to reunite her beloved grandfather with his lost love. She then teams up with her college friend to write a book about the entire experience, following which her life changes forever.

The official synopsis of the movie, as per HMM, reads:

''While trying to reunite her grandfather with his lost love, Annika teams up with college sweetheart Ryan to create a book about the experience, documenting different love stories along the way.''

The film features Andrea Brooks in the lead role, along with many others portraying significant supporting characters. The movie is directed by Nicholas Humphries and written by Aliya Kamalova, Caroline Portu, and Kim Seltzer.

Andrea Brooks and others star

in A Lifelong Love

1) Andrea Brooks as Annika

Andrea Brooks portrays the role of Annika in HMM's A Lifelong Love. Annika is a charming young woman who wants to reunite her grandfather with his beloved lost love.

She sets out to team up with her college friend to document the whole experience, which dramatically changes her life.

Annika is the protagonist of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film. She looks quite charming and lively in the film's preview, promising to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Apart from A Lifelong Love, her other notable film and TV acting credits include The Wedding Fix, Supergirl, Date with Love, Summer in the City, and many more.

2) Patch May as Ryan

Actor Patch May plays the role of Ryan in the new HMM romantic drama movie. Ryan is Annika's college friend with whom she teams up to document her experience about helping her grandfather find his lost love.

Based on the film's preview, it seems like Ryan and Annika might get involved romantically, and it'll be fascinating to see how their relationship evolves over the course of the movie.

Patch May looks quite impressive in the movie's preview, and his chemistry with his co-star Andrea Brooks defines the tone of the film. May has previously appeared in The Shell Collector, A Very Merry Bridesmaid, Ronny Chieng: International Student, and Gingerbread Miracle, to name a few.

3) Michael Strickland as Rory

Michael Strickland dons the role of Rory in A Lifelong Love. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are revealed at this point, but fans can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

Viewers might recognize Strickland from The Hillsdale Adoption Scam, A New Year's Resolution, A Brush with Christmas, and Lego Bionicle: The Journey to One, among many more.

Apart from Michael Strickland, Patch May, and Andrea Brooks, the film also stars several others in crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Averie Peters as Ellie

John B. Lowe as Gilly

Tom Young as Abe

Dutchess Cayetano as Luisa

Solange Sookram as Tia

Don't forget to watch A Lifelong Love on HMM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

