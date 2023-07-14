A Mother's Intuition on TV One: Cast list and characters explored

TV One's new drama film, titled A Mother's Intuition, is all set to premiere on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The movie tells the story of a sculptor who, after giving birth to her baby, accuses the hospital of swapping her kid. However, there seems to be more to the story than what meets the eye. Here's TV One's official synopsis of the film:

''When a brilliant young sculptor named Toni gives birth and accuses the hospital of swapping her baby, she quickly realizes she delivered more than she could have imagined. No one believes her, but nothing can stop her. Tune in to the premiere of TV One’s all-new original movie ‘A Mother’s Intuition’ Sunday, July 23 at 9/8c!...''

The movie features Denise Boutte in the lead role, along with various others playing key supporting characters. A Mother's Intuition is helmed by Cas Sigers-Beedles, with the script penned by Nicole D. Sconiers.

TV One's A Mother's Intuition cast list: Who stars in the new thriller drama film?

1) Denise Boutte as Toni Lane

Denise Boutte essays the character of Toni Lane in TV One's A Mother's Intuition. Toni is a prominent sculptor whose life takes a dramatic turn after she gives birth. However, she believes her baby was swapped at the hospital. Gradually, she learns the disturbing truth about what happened.

Toni is the protagonist of the film, and the story is told from her point of view. Denise Boutte looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, promising to deliver a nuanced and powerful performance. Apart from A Mother's Intuition, she's known for her appearances in numerous other films and TV shows like Meet the Browns, Never and Again, The Missing, Christmas with My Ex, and many more.

2) Tamar Braxton as Dr. Chandra

Tamar Braxton essays the character of Chandra in the new thriller film. She's a doctor working at the hospital where Toni gives birth and is set to play a crucial role in the storyline.

Tamar Braxton is a noted TV star and singer whose most popular albums include Bluebird of Happiness, Winter Loversland, Calling All Lovers, and more. Her other notable acting credits include Kingdom Business, In the Cut, and The Soul Man, to name a few.

3) Matt Cedeño as Julian Cardenas

Matt Cedeño dons the role of Julian Cardenas in A Mother's Intuition. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the movie. Fans might recognize Matt Cedeño from Deadly Excursion: Kidnapped from the Beach, Tyler Perry's Ruthless, Truth Be Told, and Power, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, A Mother's Intuition also stars numerous others in crucial supporting/minor roles, including:

Rachelle Carson-Begley as Dr. Linda Synder

Hannah Marie Dahl as Aimee Chang

Brely Evans as Cicely

Laura Garrido as Martina

Michele Dawson as Paulette McDaniels

Jaynelle Lardizabal as Tina

Jeff Marchelletta as Dr. Ken Zarada

Angie Patterson Muto as Emily Michaels

Hazel Renee as Simone

Don't forget to watch A Mother's Intuition on TV One on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

