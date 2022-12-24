"A wasted opportunity": Fans slam new cast in That '90s Show trailer

Netflix recently released the trailer for the That '90s Show on their YouTube channel and fans of the much loved That '70s Show are furious.

That '90s Show will be set 15 years after the events of its predecessor, where Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, connects with other teenagers as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Expectations from the show were high after the announcement in October 2021, but things aren't looking too good as netizens aren't content with the young cast members, with one fan calling it 'a wasted opportunity'.

That '90s Show trailer faces backlash on Twitter

Fans on Twitter have slammed the trailer of the show for being repetitive. They claim that the creators of the show have copy-pasted everything from That '70s Show and nothing is going to be fresh.

The format and storyline are still the same and they are just not interested in seeing a couple of teenagers hanging out in the basement.

Fans who have already seen 8 seasons of the original show aren't interested in watching the same thing all over again. Some expected the show to revolve around the lives of the main characters of That '70s Show, but all they got was a replica of the hit series.

Some said that the cameos in the trailer looked promising, but the show would only last a season.

There were expectations That '90s Show would focus on the parents and their parenting styles, but that is far from the reality. Many are even complaining that the cast does not have chemistry and wouldn't be able to pull off a satisfactory job. One fan went far enough to say that he wouldn't even watch the show.

With the increase in spinoff shows in recent years, fans have started questioning their necessity. Fans of That '70s Show will tune in, but aren't expecting much. Moreover, it seems like fans are more excited about the cameos as it's their only hope to get something good out of the show.

A brief look at That '90s Show trailer, plot, and cast

That '90s Show is a spinoff of the hit American television period teen sitcom That '70s Show. It focused on the lives of six teenage friends living in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, from May 17, 1976, to December 31, 1979.

The show's official synopsis reads:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen."

It continues:

"With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red."

The show stars Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, Sam Morelos and Kurtwood Smith in lead roles with cameos from the cast of That '70s Show.

That '90s Show is set to premiere on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

