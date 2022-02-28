Addison Rae in Euphoria rumors explained as TikTok star's viral tweet sends fans into a frenzy 

As HBO’s Euphoria drama series continues to grab the attention of a worldwide audience, TikToker Addison Rae’s recent tweet about the show set the internet into a frenzy. The debut actress urged her followers not to miss the latest episode. Netizens took this as a sign that Rae would be appearing on the show.
Addison Rae’s tweet read:
Following the endless tweets about her potential cameo on the show, she took to her Twitter account telling fans that she was just giving them a “friendly reminder.” She wrote:
Not only did fans expect to see the He’s All That actress in Euphoria, but it was also hoped that Rae’s upcoming debut album would be teased on the show. To followers’ dismay, neither took place.
Netizens go berserk over Addison Rae’s Euphoria cameo
This is not the first time the 21-year-old has hinted at her acting in the teen drama series. In an MTV interview, she gushed about the show, saying:
“I would love to do Euphoria. I really just love all of the girls that are on it… Sydney’s amazing, Alexa’s amazing, obviously Zendaya’s amazing. But they’re all really sweet. Well, I’ve met Alexa, and she was really, really sweet. And I would love to work with her.”
Though the actress did not appear in the season 2 action-filled finale, fans predicted that she will star in the upcoming season of the show. This comes after Addison Rae uploaded two posts on Instagram, which looked extremely similar to Euphoria’s production.
Though her appearance in season 3 has not been confirmed by show producers or the TikToker herself, netizens took it upon themselves to react to the same. Some tweets read:
As Addison Rae continuously teased fans about her appearance on the show, die-hard Euphoria watchers were not pleased with her acting in the series.
One fan created a Change.org petition stating that they do not want the Obsessed singer on the show as it would “ruin the series and just wouldn’t work.” The creator also pledged that if Rae were to act on the show, Euphoria would be losing its viewers. At the time of writing this article, over 6,840 netizens had signed the petition.
Rae is not the only influencer who has teased her appearance on the show. Earlier, YouTuber James Charles hinted at a potential cameo. However, beauty guru NikkieTutorials is the only internet personality who has appeared on Euphoria to date.