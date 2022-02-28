Addison Rae in Euphoria rumors explained as TikTok star's viral tweet sends fans into a frenzy 

As HBO’s Euphoria drama series continues to grab the attention of a worldwide audience, TikToker Addison Rae’s recent tweet about the show set the internet into a frenzy. The debut actress urged her followers not to miss the latest episode. Netizens took this as a sign that Rae would be appearing on the show.

Addison Rae’s tweet read:

Addison Rae @whoisaddison Don’t forget to watch euphoria tonight ;) Don’t forget to watch euphoria tonight ;)

Following the endless tweets about her potential cameo on the show, she took to her Twitter account telling fans that she was just giving them a “friendly reminder.” She wrote:

Not only did fans expect to see the He’s All That actress in Euphoria, but it was also hoped that Rae’s upcoming debut album would be teased on the show. To followers’ dismay, neither took place.

Netizens go berserk over Addison Rae’s Euphoria cameo

This is not the first time the 21-year-old has hinted at her acting in the teen drama series. In an MTV interview, she gushed about the show, saying:

“I would love to do Euphoria. I really just love all of the girls that are on it… Sydney’s amazing, Alexa’s amazing, obviously Zendaya’s amazing. But they’re all really sweet. Well, I’ve met Alexa, and she was really, really sweet. And I would love to work with her.”

Though the actress did not appear in the season 2 action-filled finale, fans predicted that she will star in the upcoming season of the show. This comes after Addison Rae uploaded two posts on Instagram, which looked extremely similar to Euphoria’s production.

Though her appearance in season 3 has not been confirmed by show producers or the TikToker herself, netizens took it upon themselves to react to the same. Some tweets read:

𝓭 𝓾 𝓵 𝓬 𝓮 . @dulcegiselle_ if addison rae gets casted to euphoria, i will stop watching dont disrespect euphoria like that fr if addison rae gets casted to euphoria, i will stop watching dont disrespect euphoria like that fr 💀

cassie @lhhscherry if addison rae gets a part in euphoria i will stop watching if addison rae gets a part in euphoria i will stop watching 💀if addison rae gets a part in euphoria i will stop watching https://t.co/5RaX1rYDrD

T @YungFez28 Addison Rae fans really believe she can even rehearse a line for euphoria need to go get electric shock therapy. SIS CAN NOT ACT TO SAVE HER LIFE. Addison Rae fans really believe she can even rehearse a line for euphoria need to go get electric shock therapy. SIS CAN NOT ACT TO SAVE HER LIFE.

ً @ZWYLIES why ppl saying addison rae is in the last ep of euphoria? why ppl saying addison rae is in the last ep of euphoria? https://t.co/A8QpwLROJG

dani @_erwinsdiary if Addison Rae shows up in euphoria like everyone is saying you best believe I’ll be in HBO HC like this if Addison Rae shows up in euphoria like everyone is saying you best believe I’ll be in HBO HC like this https://t.co/gro3ino1c5

rhi @rhiannonxo23

if you add addison rae to euphoria i’m deleting my hbo max subscription and forgetting the show ever existed. thank you 🏻 hey, @popbuzz if you add addison rae to euphoria i’m deleting my hbo max subscription and forgetting the show ever existed. thank you hey, @popbuzz if you add addison rae to euphoria i’m deleting my hbo max subscription and forgetting the show ever existed. thank you 💅🏻

kat🍓 @daya_lland rebuking even the slightest possibility of addison rae is in euphoria in any capacity rebuking even the slightest possibility of addison rae is in euphoria in any capacity https://t.co/cnPRW3tMGm

Naomi Kelly @naomii_kellyy if addison rae gets casted in season 3 of euphoria im dropping it, like thats so disrespectful to zendaya bro if addison rae gets casted in season 3 of euphoria im dropping it, like thats so disrespectful to zendaya bro💀

Mikhayla 🦋 @mikhaylaxo If Addison Rae ends up on Euphoria I’m going to cancel my subscription If Addison Rae ends up on Euphoria I’m going to cancel my subscription

As Addison Rae continuously teased fans about her appearance on the show, die-hard Euphoria watchers were not pleased with her acting in the series.

One fan created a Change.org petition stating that they do not want the Obsessed singer on the show as it would “ruin the series and just wouldn’t work.” The creator also pledged that if Rae were to act on the show, Euphoria would be losing its viewers. At the time of writing this article, over 6,840 netizens had signed the petition.

Rae is not the only influencer who has teased her appearance on the show. Earlier, YouTuber James Charles hinted at a potential cameo. However, beauty guru NikkieTutorials is the only internet personality who has appeared on Euphoria to date.

Edited by Shaheen Banu