Addison Rae receives a picture of Patches from Dream, and fans can't get enough of it

Patches broke the internet once again in a casual Twitter exchange as Dream posted a picture of herself on Addison Rae's AMA Twitter thread. Dream's feline companion has been extremely popular on the internet ever since netizens became aware of her existence. The cute cat has been winning hearts in every appearance she has made, and this time is no exception as she completely derailed Addison Rae's AMA thread with people going gaga over her.
Dream's cat Patches steals the show on Addison Rae's AMA
The exchange began when 20-year old TikTok star Addison Rae posted a Tweet saying "ask me questions" on Twitter. Minecraft YouTuber Dream responded to the Tweet with a casual "How are you doing?" Addison Rae then replied that she's okay and inquired about Dream's cat Patches.
Dream's next response sent Twitter into a frenzy as he replied with a candid picture of his feline pal Patches. The picture of the cute cat even managed to snatch the admiration of the entire Twitter thread and soon became the center of attention for any and all Patches fans.
The Tweet sits at double the likes of Addison Rae's initial tweet and it just goes to show how popular Patches the Cat actully is. Patches recently celebrated her birthday and the internet was out in droves to wish the kitty a happy birthday.
Patches seems to have carved her own little niche on the internet. At this rate, the Minecraft YouTuber's cat may need her own Twitter handle as people just can't seem to get enough of her.
