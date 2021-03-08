Addison Rae receives a picture of Patches from Dream, and fans can't get enough of it

Patches broke the internet once again in a casual Twitter exchange as Dream posted a picture of herself on Addison Rae's AMA Twitter thread. Dream's feline companion has been extremely popular on the internet ever since netizens became aware of her existence. The cute cat has been winning hearts in every appearance she has made, and this time is no exception as she completely derailed Addison Rae's AMA thread with people going gaga over her.

Dream's cat Patches steals the show on Addison Rae's AMA

ask me questions — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) March 7, 2021

The exchange began when 20-year old TikTok star Addison Rae posted a Tweet saying "ask me questions" on Twitter. Minecraft YouTuber Dream responded to the Tweet with a casual "How are you doing?" Addison Rae then replied that she's okay and inquired about Dream's cat Patches.

I’m okay how are you and patches — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) March 7, 2021

Dream's next response sent Twitter into a frenzy as he replied with a candid picture of his feline pal Patches. The picture of the cute cat even managed to snatch the admiration of the entire Twitter thread and soon became the center of attention for any and all Patches fans.

she’s doing good and I’m doing good ty!! pic.twitter.com/aPR9zcciip — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 7, 2021

OH MY GOD ADDISON THANK YOU — a (@honkinava) March 7, 2021

PATCHES MY BELOVED — EMMY | SELFIE📌 (@QUACKlTYSSHORT) March 7, 2021

PATCHES CONTENT!!! — gina :) 💫 (@ginadrawss) March 7, 2021

she looks so comfy — christina (@qwuackity) March 7, 2021

FINALLY!!!! THANK YOU ADDISON FOR ACHIEVING WHAT WE HAVE ASKED FOR FOR MONTHS — azuley ♥ (@lapislazuley) March 7, 2021

I CANT SHES SO PRETTY pic.twitter.com/QvhJPOXA6B — bekah ⚠︎ (@gh0stbek) March 7, 2021

The Tweet sits at double the likes of Addison Rae's initial tweet and it just goes to show how popular Patches the Cat actully is. Patches recently celebrated her birthday and the internet was out in droves to wish the kitty a happy birthday.

patches, you are a legendary content creator who revolutionized streaming. you've changed so many lives, touched so many hearts, and twitch wouldn't be the same without you. you're a master of what you do and nobody deserves your followers more than you do #happybirthdaypatches pic.twitter.com/TvY8bh2q1k — tea?? (@elytraheart) February 14, 2021

get you a girl who can do both 😩 HAPPY BIRTHDAY PATCHES #happybirthdaypatches pic.twitter.com/uncSUCmP8x — jen (* ^ ω ^) (@SAPMElSTER) February 14, 2021

Patches seems to have carved her own little niche on the internet. At this rate, the Minecraft YouTuber's cat may need her own Twitter handle as people just can't seem to get enough of her.

