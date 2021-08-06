"He's a wonderful, amazing person": Addison Rae's mom defends her daughter's boyfriend, Omer Fedi, from online hate 

In a comment under an Instagram post, Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, defended Rae's boyfriend, Omer Fedi.

Addison Rae, best known on TikTok for her dancing and variety content, is set to make her acting debut in "He's All That," which is set to be released on August 27th.

Addison Rae confirmed her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Omer Fedi in a short Instagram story of the two kissing. Rae also shared a photo to her Instagram story of pink roses while tagging Fedi in the corner.

Omer Fedi also shared the video to his Instagram story. Rumors of Rae and Fedi dating first began when the two were spotted after a Machine Gun Kelly concert in California on June 19th. Fedi also previously shared a photo of himself and Rae holding hands. The post was quickly deleted afterward.

The post currently cannot be found under which Sheri Esterling commented. However, Instagram user tiktokinsiders shared a screenshot of the comment:

"He's truly a wonderful, amazing person, and he makes her soul shine. Love him."

Fans react to Addison Rae's mother's comment on Fedi

After the post was shared on Instagram, many users commented on Sheri Esterling defending Omer Fedi, but not Bryce Hall when he and Addison Rae were together.

The post by tiktokinsiders has received over 36 thousand likes and 740 comments.

One user commented:

"She never said anything about Bryce like this..."

Another user stated:

"Didn't they let Bryce get hate over a false rumour[s] and liked negative posts about him."

The situation that involved Bryce Hall was in 2018, where he, along with friends, allegedly assaulted YouTuber Zach Clayton. Clayton claimed that Addison Rae's ex-boyfriend had "overheard something [Clayton] said to the girl," which led to the alleged assault. There has been no confirmation on whether it was Hall or his associates.

Neither Addison Rae nor her mother commented or defended Hall's alleged altercation. Fedi recently commented on the above Instagram post by Addison Rae:

"I'm in love with u."

Fedi's comment received over three thousand likes and 220 comments. Sheri Esterling has not commented further on daughter Addison Rae's relationship at this time.

Edited by Shaheen Banu