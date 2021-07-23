Addison Rae's team defends her after old tweets indicate she allegedly voted for Donald Trump 

A recent interaction on July 10 where Addison Rae approached former President Donald Trump to introduce herself at the UFC 264 event took the internet by storm. Addison Rae's team has since come to her defense following the resurfacing of older tweets which appeared to show her Republican alignment.

On July 22, Addison Rae walked away from paparazzi who asked her if she was a Trump supporter. Notably, Rae's Twitter account appeared to like a tweet from professional fighter Derek Brunson that read, "who y'all voting for. 'RT' for Hillary Clinton. 'Like' for Donald Trump."

However, during the 2016 election, Addison Rae was too young to register to vote being just fifteen at the time.

A Buzzfeed journalist reached out for a statement and received a response suggesting the reason it was still displaying was due to a "bug" on Twitter. Addison Rae's representative sent a screenshot of the tweet displaying the absence of Rae's name under the likes.

A statement from Rae's team read:

"Below is a screenshot from Addison's phone which reflects that she has not liked the tweet. She has no memory of ever liking this tweet. We are in conversations with Twitter to figure out this discretion."

Addison Rae's personal response

While Brunson's tweet was the one that Addison Rae's team acknowledged, many others were left unaddressed. According to Buzzfeed, Addison Rae's Twitter account also allegedly liked a tweet expressing excitement about Donald Trump being elected president and another claiming that Hillary Clinton should go to prison.

Addison Rae going to introduce herself to Donald Trump LMFAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/b57U4ej60Y — jackie (@trippieejackie) July 13, 2021

In a one-minute video from The Hollywood Fix, Addison Rae approached paparazzi to take a picture with a fan before quickly walking to her car after hearing a question about the possibility of receiving hate as a Trump supporter.

All of this information began to surface after a viral TikTok from September 2020 surfaced and allegedly showed that Rae registered as a Republican in 2014, 2016 and 2018. However, Addison Rae came forward to acknowledge the information was false, claiming that she was from Louisiana and not the state in the alleged documents. Rae also mentioned that she was not eligible to vote until 2019.

At this time, Addison Rae has not come forward with a personal statement in regards to the situation.

Edited by Siddharth Satish