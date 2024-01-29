Adidas AE 1 “MX Charcoal” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Adidas AE 1 “MX Charcoal” sneakers represent a new chapter in Adidas Basketball’s innovative designs. In collaboration with Anthony Edwards, these sneakers blend style and performance.

The "MX Charcoal" edition of the AE 1 series is renowned for its modern design and technology. Both sneakerheads and basketball fans are awaiting this release with keen interest.

The Adidas AE 1 "MX Charcoal" sneakers are scheduled for release in August 2024 and will be sold at specific Adidas Basketball retailers. Adidas.com and other online retailers will also sell them. These sneakers are affordable at $120, providing excellent performance without going over budget.

Adidas AE 1 “MX Charcoal” sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas AE 1 “MX Charcoal” sneakers feature a black knit textile upper. A TPU support cage adds to the design. The sneakers come in a Core Black, Charcoal, and Carbon color palette, offering a sleek and modern look.

Grey marble print and perforations

A grey marble print elegantly adorns the upper. Breathable perforations in a unique honeycomb pattern enhance ventilation. These features add both style and functionality to the sneakers.

Personalized and iconic branding

Anthony Edwards' initials grace the woven tongue tag, adding a personal touch. The iconic Adidas Three Stripes logo adds a different touch to the back heel following a distinctive branding element.

Boost and Lightstrike technologies

For optimal comfort, the midsole combines Boost and Lightstrike technologies. This provides a lightweight feel and also ensures efficient energy return. These technologies are crucial for basketball players who need responsive cushioning.

FAQs:

1) When are the Adidas AE 1 “MX Charcoal” sneakers set to be released?

The Adidas AE 1 "MX Charcoal" sneakers are scheduled for release in August 2024.

2) Where can you get the AE 1 “MX Charcoal” sneakers?

Available at select Adidas Basketball retailers, the sneakers will also be featured on Adidas.com and other online retailers.

3) How much do the AE 1 “MX Charcoal” sneakers cost?

The sneakers are priced at $120, being an affordable high-quality athletic footwear.

4) Which characteristics define the AE 1 “MX Charcoal” sneakers?

The sneakers are distinguished by a grey marble print, a knit textile upper in black with a TPU support cage, perforations in a unique honeycomb pattern, personalized branding featuring Anthony Edwards' initials, and a midsole that integrates the Boost and Lightstrike technologies to enhance comfort and provide energy return.

5) Are these sneakers available in men's sizes only?

Yes, the Adidas AE 1 "MX Charcoal" sneakers will be available in men's sizes.

