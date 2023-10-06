Adidas has teased a new version of the Crazy IlInfinity, and the futuristic design has sneakerheads anticipating the official drop. The Crazy IlInfinity sneakers are not only famous for their sleek and fashionable design but also for the sentimental value they hold.

The sneakers remind fans of the short but impactful 6-year partnership that Kobe Bryant had with The Three Stripes brand before moving on to the Swoosh brand.

The Crazy IIInfinity's new "Triple Black" colorway revitalizes the original Crazy 1 silhouette and immediately takes you back to the shoes worn by Bryant at the 2001 NBA finals.

The Crazy IIInfinity debuted only a few months ago, but has gathered an active following due to its fresh takes on some of the Black Mamba's legendary shoes.

The Crazy IIInfinity "Triple Black" colorway drops on October 6 and will be available in men's sizing for a price of $160 on the brand's website and select retail stores.

A closer look at the Adidas Crazy IIInfinity "Triple Black" colorway

The sneakers are true to their "Triple Black" description with a three-part design featuring an exaggerated sole, a sleek waist, and an extended tongue and heel tab.

A closer look at the Crazy 1 IIInfinity “Triple Black” sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The shoes come in a breathable black mesh material, and feature an impressive zippered overlay that gives the shoes a futuristic look.

A closer look at the mesh overlay of the Crazy IIInfinity “Triple Black” (Image via Adidas)

To add to the shoe's eye-catching qualities are the embossed three stripes on the lateral side, extending from the midsole, and the more subdued stripes at the back.

A closer look at the stripes on the sole and the back of the Crazy 1 IIInfinity "Triple Black" (Image via Adidas)

The sneakers fuse aesthetics with comfortability as the rubber outsole is built in a herringbone pattern to ensure a strong grip and stability. The sleek black color of the sneakers is highlighted by the narrow white line extending from underneath the shoes to the heel tab.

There's a bit of action underfoot with crisscrossed patterns and a translucent unit with the three stripes embedded in it.

A closer look under the Crazy 1 IIInfinity “Triple Black” (Image via Adidas)

History of the Crazy 1 shoes

The Crazy 1 shoes were the first shoes created by Kobe Bryant and The Three Stripes brand. The shoes were launched in 2000 and were initially termed THE KOBE. After the controversial ending of the partnership between the two, The Three Stripes brand released the shoes under a different name- the Crazy 1.

Thus began the rebirth of the iconic sneakers.

The Crazy 1 saw a futuristic rebranding in November 2022 when photos of the Crazy Ilinfinity "Stormtrooper" leaked on the internet.

Sneake rheads were excited when the three stripes brand disclosed the shoes' identity during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The shoes take inspiration from the unreleased Adidas Kobe 3. The retro-futuristic shoes combine the early 2000s retro design and the chunky soles that have become a fashion trend.

The three stripes brand made an official release of the impressive Crazy Illnfinity silhouette in 2023, which included the Crazy llInfinity " Chalk" released on July 17 and sold for $160 exclusively on Parker.

The Crazy IIinfinity Fall/Winter collection "Stormtrooper" is set to drop before this year ends in new styles and colorways including: metallic silver and milkwhite.

A collage of the Crazy 1 IIInfinity sneakers in other colorways (Image via Adidas)

The shoes have become a sneaker head favourite and according to Stock X, the Crazy 1 silhouette is one of the most searched Adidas products on their site.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Crazy 1 Ilinfinity sneakers.