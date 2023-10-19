Adidas D. O. N Issue 5 “Purple Bloom” sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

With a partnership spanning nearly half a decade, Adidas and Donovan Mitchell are set to release the D.O.N Issue 5 to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the D.O.N series. The latest launch in the D.O.N Issue series is coming after the release of the D.O.N Issue 4 "Semi Mint Rush" sneakers on March 18.

The Three Stripes brand boasts an impressive collection of basketball shoes released over the years, which include the Harden Vol 7, Trae Young 3, Dame 8, Dame Certified, and the Don Issue series.

The D.O.N Issue 5 "Purple Bloom," is set to hit The Three Stripes' online and physical stores on October 24 with an affordable price tag of $120.

A closer look at the Adidas D.O.N Issue 5 "Purple Bloom"

Adidas has maintained a firm grip on fashion, especially in the sneakers industry, and the brand is set to launch Donovan Mitchell's D.O.N. Issue 5 in "Purple Bloom" to kick off the NBA 2023-24 basketball season.

The basketball shoes feature a striking blend of purple bloom, core black, and cloud white hues with a transition from purple at the shoe mouth to black at the back of the shoes.

A closer look at the D.O.N. 5 "Purple Bloom" sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The shoes retain the futuristic silhouette that the D.O.N series is known for, with black detailing on the lateral side, toe box, and heel, contrasting perfectly against the dominant purple.

A closer look at the D.O.N. 5 "Purple Bloom" sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Three Stripes stand out in bold white on the shoe's waist while crossing through the pink unit on the sole. The Adidas logo can also be seen on the tongue, with Mitchell's signature in pink adorning the white Torsion System underneath the sole.

A closer look underneath the D.O.N. 5 "Purple Bloom" sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The same pink hue is sprinkled on the midfoot's medial and lateral sides, the stitching on the toe, and the top two lace eyelets. The purple rubber outsole is the perfect finishing touch, seamlessly bringing the design together.

A closer look at the D.O.N. 5 "Purple Bloom" sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The first D.O.N shoes ever produced were based on comic books

The series started on July 1, 2019, when D.O.N. Issue 1 was first released. The pair was Donovan Mitchell's first signature release with Adidas, and they were sold at an affordable price of $100.

The shoes took inspiration from comic books and were meant to be fun, relatable, and visually appealing while still retaining high-performance features on the basketball court. The D.O.N. stands for Determination Over Negativity and is not related to "Donovan," as most people believe.

The first colorway of the D.O.N. Issue series had bounce cushioning mirrored after the Pro Bounce and Harden shoes, with the comfort collar inspired by the Marquee Boost shoes. Mitchell's Spida nickname inspired the blue and red colorway of the shoes.

On the shoes relevance and its significance, Mitchell Donovan says:

"My message with this shoe is that it's for kids not only your age but younger than you guys, older than you guys, just for those who believe that they can do anything. You don't have to be the number one recruit, you don't even have to be a basketball player. I just want this to send a positive message to make kids feel inspired that they can be what they want to be."

Mark your calendars for October 24. These kicks will be available in men's sizes at Adidas.com and their physical store.