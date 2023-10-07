Adidas Forum Mod Low Jack O’ Lantern sneakers: Everything we know so far

As this year's Halloween draws closer, Adidas has teased the release of its widely anticipated Halloween sneakers. The Three Stripes brand has unveiled the Forum Mod Low in its spookiest version, ensuring that devoted sneakerheads are not left out of one of the most celebrated holidays in the world.

This year's Halloween edition promises to be exciting as Adidas has created a variety of other Halloween designs alongside the Forum Mod Low- the Jack O'Lantern-themed Harden Vol. 7 that debuted in early August and the "Halloween Adidas Adimatic, which hasn't been released yet.

The latest addition to the spooky collection, the Forum Mod Low, comes in a light brown/off-white-orange color that reminds you of carved pumpkins on doorsteps. The price and release date of the Forum Mod Low hasn't been announced yet, but it is expected that the gorgeous shoes will drop anytime before Halloween.

A closer look at the Adidas Forum Mod Low "Jack O'Lantern

With a spotty and brown canvas design gracing the top of the shoes, the limited-edition Halloween footwear is inspired by the scarecrow. Orange details are sprinkled on the sock liner, heel counter, and pull tab.

A closer look at the orange details on the Forum Mod Low Jack O' Lantern (Image via Adidas)

The eerie charm of the shoes is accented by the Jack O' Lantern patch on the ankle collar. The shoes feature a tan rubber midsole and orange highlights artfully contrasted by the brown rubber outsole.

A closer look at the soles of the Forum Mod Low Jack O' Lantern (Image via Adidas)

The iconic Three Stripes logo is positioned differently this time around, on the scarecrow design, on the tongue, inside the shoes, and underneath. Its original trefoil leaf design is used, presumably because of the nature of the Halloween Holiday.

A closer look at the Trefoil emblem on the Forum Mod Low Jack O' Lantern (Image via Adidas)

The white shoelaces provide an artful contrast against the orange-dominated tongue area, and the rough stitching around the shoe's top enhances its odd appearance, which is fitting for the Halloween aesthetic.

A closer look at the rough stitching on the Forum Mod Low Jack O’ Lantern (Image via Adidas)

Other Halloween sneakers by Adidas

Halloween sneakers are not new to the popular shoe brand as they have a number of impressive Halloween-inspired sneaker silhouettes under their belt.

The Three Stripes introduced the Ozweego Halloween-themed sneakers in 2019 to get sneakerheads in the spirit of the season. The sneakers featured slimy green witch faces, orange carved pumpkins, and ghoulish ghosts.

In 2021, the Three Stripes impressed fans with an iteration of the ZX8000 just in time for Halloween. The sneakers were dressed in a yellow and orange color scheme resembling the Halloween pumpkin, with ghoulish designs completing the spookish overlay.

The Three Stripes didn't stop at the ZX8000 alone; a Halloween remix of the iconic Superstar was also released, sporting a relatively simple get-up with pumpkin designs

The shoe brand returned in 2022 with another Halloween-themed Superstar silhouette. The shoe tongues were adorned with black, yellow, and red designs. The three stripes on the waist, which were covered in a black, yellow, and red encrusted lining, were what really made the shoes appealing.

The Three Stripes is known for variety and range; therefore, it comes as no surprise that the Forum Mod Low Jack O' Lantern isn't the only sneaker to be released for Halloween. The much beloved Japanese-inspired Adimatic sneakers will also be dressed in a Halloween costume with a haunting black attire and white contrast stitching.

The Harden Vol. 7 is also included in the fun with an exciting new design for Halloween. Boasting an orange heel counter, reminiscent of the Jack O' Lantern, and a toe box showcasing skeleton patterns, the shoes are an accurate representation of the Halloween spirit.

A collage of some of Halloween shoes by the Three Stripes (Image via Adidas)

As the haunted holiday draws closer, stay tuned for more updates on the Forum Mod Low Jack O' Lantern and other Halloween-themed shoes.