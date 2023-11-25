Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” sneakers mark a significant addition to the world of iconic footwear. These sneakers, which trace their origins to the classic Adidas Forum 84 Low, have recently surfaced, capturing the attention of both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Their design, deeply rooted in the history of basketball and street fashion, presents a fresh take on a vintage style.

The Adidas Forum series, initially launched in 1984, gained prominence through its association with basketball legend Patrick Ewing. It has continually evolved, blending sports utility with lifestyle fashion. The latest “Shadow Navy” version of the Adidas Forum Low, while paying homage to its rich legacy, offers a modern twist that resonates with contemporary trends.

Released on November 24, 2023, with a retail price of $120, the Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” sneakers are not just a throwback to the 80s; they represent a fusion of past and present.

Available at Concepts and select overseas retailers, these sneakers are a must-have for those looking to add a touch of retro flair to their collection.

Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” sneakers are available at $120

Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” sneakers (Image via Sneakers News)

The Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” sneaker boasts an impressive design that brings vintage esthetics with modern materials.

The upper is predominantly made of high-quality leather, enhanced with touches of suede and terry cloth textiles, providing both durability and comfort. The “Off-White” color dominates the upper, lending the sneakers a classic, yet refined look.

Contrast and Comfort

In stark contrast, the “Shadow Navy” hue highlights key elements like the tread, trefoil logo, inner lining, and the iconic suede 3-Stripes, creating an eye-catching visual appeal. This color scheme not only adds depth to the design but also ensures that the sneakers stand out in any crowd.

Purposeful Aging for Authenticity

A significant feature of these sneakers is the purposely aged “Cream White” midsole and laces. This element not only adds authenticity to the vintage appeal but also complements the overall neutral palette of the shoe, making it versatile for various fashion choices.

Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” sneakers (Image via Sneakers News)

History of Adidas

Adidas, renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, boasts a history rich with achievements spanning numerous decades. Established by Adolf Dassler in 1949, the brand rapidly gained recognition, emerging as a key player in both the sports and fashion industries.

Its dedication to excellence, coupled with a knack for evolving with the times, has firmly positioned Adidas as a frontrunner in the world of athletic apparel.

Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” sneakers (Image via Sneakers News)

The Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” sneakers are a celebration of bringing rich heritage blended with modern sensibilities. Their release is not just an event for sneaker collectors but for anyone who appreciates the fusion of history and contemporary style.

Available now at select retailers, these sneakers offer a unique opportunity to own a piece of Adidas' storied legacy. Whether looking to make a fashion statement or simply enjoy the comfort and quality of a well-crafted sneaker, the Adidas Forum “Shadow Navy” is an excellent choice.