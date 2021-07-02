Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman's relationship timeline explored as couple are spotted in L.A.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman recently grabbed headlines with their public appearance together. The duo arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on the afternoon of July 1. They were joined by Georgina’s children, India and Dashiell.

Brody was in a New York Yankees baseball cap, a long-sleeved camouflage shirt, and a camouflage face mask along with black pants and white sneakers. Chapman wore an army green long-sleeved top, white v-neck shirt, form-fitting black jeans, and white sneakers.

The couple held each other’s arms, and it looked like Chapman's children were comfortable with her new relationship.

Nearly two years after they were linked, actor Adrien Brody and Marchesa fashion designer Georgina Chapman reached a major milestone in their relationship! https://t.co/rjN3vp5a9n — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 27, 2021

Also read: Gabbie Hanna’s makeup artist for “Escape the Night” exposes YouTubers for “going off” on multiple crew members on set

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman’s relationship

According to rumors, Brody and Chapman started seeing each other in February 2020. They were seen together at a candlelit dinner with friends. A source close to the couple said the duo has been seeing each other for a long time and share similar interests.

Since Chapman was dealing with a lot given the nature of the Weinstein scandal, Brody was the one who could divert her attention during a difficult time. Chapman's ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein, was accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

Recently, on the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival, Brody and Chapman confirmed their relationship.

Brody has also been linked with many actresses like Monet Mazur, January Jones, Sky Nellor, Lara Lieto, and Elsa Pataky. He was engaged to Pataky and also brought a castle for her in upstate New York. The pair broke up after Pataky went on to marry Chris Hemsworth.

Also read: Olivia Rodrigo reportedly dating producer Adam Faze, fans concerned over the age gap between the two

Brody is a popular actor and producer, and he is well-known for his appearance as Wladyslaw Szpilman in The Pianist. On the other hand, Chapman is a famous fashion designer and actress. She has been a frequent cast member on Project Runway All Stars.

Also read: "Baby Doge": Elon Musk's latest Dogecoin tweets send the price of the cryptocurrency soaring yet again

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen