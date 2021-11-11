aespa's Winter wrongfully accused of using Ilbe speech, claim fans

Winter, a member of aespa was recently accused of using Ilbe slang in her Bubble text messages. According to Korean netizens who accused Winter, the accent that she used on her text messages was the same as the ones used by men who belong to the alt right group Ilbe.

However, fans of the star noted that her slang was not the same at all. They pointed out that she belonged to Yangsan, Gyeongsangdo. This is one of the districts of South Korea well-known for its distinct accent.

Netizens defend aespa's Winter who was accused of using Ilbe slang

Winter was mostly able to correct her dialect while she was training as an idol, but she continued to express herself with the same dialect in text messages. The chat in question saw Winter exchange messages with a fan about how she had just had a meal and was full.

It was noted that there was a misunderstanding because of the Gyeongsangdo dialect. While Ilbe's slang may be similar, it is not the same and the misunderstanding lead to the allegations against the star.

The similarity arose from how both people from Gyeongsang and those belonging to Ilbe used the term "Noh." The former used it at the end of their sentences mostly, while the latter found this verbiage useful in mocking former Korean president Roh Moo Hyun.

Even as anti-fans claimed that Winter spoke in Ilbe slang, others came to her rescue to clarify why she was being wrongfully accused. They also used the dialect in their reaction comments to show solidarity with Winter. Some even expressed anger at Ilbe for creating a situation where people with certain dialects had to be hyper aware of their language.

What is the Ilbe group that Winter was accused of supporting?

This movement is formed by a group of angry young Korean men and is an alt-right organization. Ilbe literally means Daily Beast, and the group has a history of abusive, toxic, and mysoginistic behavior.

From calling Korean women "Kimchi bi****s" to calling gay people abusive names, they have done some extremely hateful things in the past.

The group is known for its hatred towards immigrants, sexual minorities and refers to outsiders as "left-leaning as commies." Their online group is called Ilbe Storehouse and began as a group of young savvy men ranting with no social repercussions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish