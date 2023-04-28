African Queens: Queen Cleopatra on Netflix - Release date, trailer, preview, and more details revealed

African Queens: Queen Cleopatra launches on Netflix on May 10, 2023, bringing the enigmatic world of Ancient Egypt to life. This enthralling docuseries, executive produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith, takes a fresh look at the legendary ruler, Queen Cleopatra. By combining captivating dramatizations with expert insights, the series offers a unique perspective on the life and reign of one of history's most iconic queens.

As the series peels back the layers of Cleopatra's life, it aims to debunk common misconceptions and highlight her true intellect, strategic genius, and political acumen. With a talented cast and insights from historians, African Queens: Queen Cleopatra is set to redefine the way we view the last pharaoh of Egypt.

African Queens: Queen Cleopatra trailer showcases dramatic portrayals and expert perspectives

The African Queens: Queen Cleopatra trailer entices audiences with a potent mix of dramatic portrayals and insights from historians. Jada Pinkett Smith's engaging narration sets the tone for the series, emphasizing the significance of uncovering the true stories of influential Black Queens throughout history.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also the executive producer, expressed her enthusiasm for the project and said:

"We don’t often get to see or hear stories about Black queens, and that was really important for me, as well as for my daughter, and just for my community to be able to know those stories because there are tons of them! Cleopatra is a queen who many know about, but not in her truth."

The American actress added,

"She’s been displayed as overtly s*xual, excessive, and corrupt, yet she was a strategist, an intellect, and a commanding force of nature, who fought to protect her kingdom and her heritage is highly debated. This season will dive deeper into her history and re-assess this fascinating part of her story.”

The four-part series delves into the rise and fall of Queen Cleopatra, exploring her relationships with key political figures, tactical prowess, and determination to protect her kingdom. It also investigates her disputed heritage, offering fresh perspectives.

African Queens: Queen Cleopatra blends dramatic portrayals and expert opinions to provide a comprehensive understanding of her life, accomplishments, and place in history.

The star-studded cast of African Queens: Queen Cleopatra

The African Queens: Queen Cleopatra series is backed by an impressive cast with noteworthy acting credits. Adele James, who portrays Cleopatra, is known for her captivating performances in Casualty and Post-You, Me. John Partridge, who plays Julius Caesar, has had a notable role in EastEnders.

Craig Russell, who stars as Marc Antony, has appeared in Magpie and Convenience, and Michael Greco, who plays Pothinus, is recognized for his work in EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

Strong Black Lead @strongblacklead



QUEEN CLEOPATRA follows the story of Cleopatra, one of the world’s most famous and misunderstood woman.



QUEEN CLEOPATRA is available to stream May 10 only on Netflix From Executive Producer @jadapsmith comes a new docuseries exploring the lives of iconic African queens.QUEEN CLEOPATRA follows the story of Cleopatra, one of the world’s most famous and misunderstood woman.QUEEN CLEOPATRA is available to stream May 10 only on Netflix From Executive Producer @jadapsmith comes a new docuseries exploring the lives of iconic African queens.QUEEN CLEOPATRA follows the story of Cleopatra, one of the world’s most famous and misunderstood woman.QUEEN CLEOPATRA is available to stream May 10 only on Netflix https://t.co/0oDUSi8Add

The series is written by Peres Owino and NneNne Iwuji. With their exceptional talent and expertise, this cast and crew are all set to offer a captivating and enlightening exploration of Cleopatra's life and legacy.

African Queens: Queen Cleopatra promises to be a mesmerizing docuseries that explores the life and reign of one of history's most iconic figures. The series offers a fresh perspective on Cleopatra's legacy, dispelling myths and uncovering lesser-known aspects of her personality and leadership.

Don't forget to ride a thrilling journey into the heart of ancient Egypt as the series is set to make its global debut on May 10, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes